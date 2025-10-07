



Unlocking Success With an Appraiser Franchise? Interview With Chad Barker

by Isaac Peck, Publisher

Today’s appraisal landscape is full of headwinds: assignment pipelines are drying up, fees are shrinking, and UAD 3.6 (the latest, more detailed version of the Uniform Appraisal Dataset) has landed, bringing new mandatory data fields, tighter compliance checkpoints, and a brand new report format.

For most appraisers—who work solo day in and day out—it can feel like you’re paddling upstream without a paddle: you don’t have the volume for discounted software, you can’t flex pricing like larger outfits, and staying on top of evolving rules takes precious time. With margins pinched and workloads growing more complex, it’s easy to burn out. But there are options: tapping into appraisal networks for bulk purchasing power, streamlining your workflow with digital templates and automation, or teaming up for peer support and advocacy.

What about franchising? Could it empower appraisers? Franchising might help solo appraisers break through fragmentation and increase scale, offering unified branding, standardized training, and operational support. If appraisers join a franchise network, they might access collective advocacy, stronger fee negotiation, streamlined workflows, and shared technology—potentially boosting greater profit margins and reinforcing long-term market resilience.

We sat down with Chad Barker, founder and CEO of Velox Valuations (VeloxVal), about his business and mission to empower appraisers. Operating in 25 states, Velox uses its appraiser-direct model and VX-365 platform to streamline operations and deliver business intel to its professional network.

In our conversation, Barker emphasized three major challenges facing appraisers in today’s market: First is fragmentation. With tens of thousands of small, independent sole proprietors, it’s hard for appraisers to gain leverage, whether through having adequate volume or geographic coverage, or building a consistent service expectation around a recognizable brand (of which Barker has a lot to say).

Second, appraisers lack scale. Most operate alone or in very small teams, which means they miss out on the benefits of economies of scale, like shared marketing, access to better technology, and stronger client negotiation power. Being a brand of one or two people in a local market simply isn’t enough anymore.

Third, staying relevant is becoming more difficult because ever-changing technologies are distorting client expectations, making it hard for independent appraisers to keep up.

Barker emphasized that having a centralized, collaborative knowledge base is key to helping appraisers stay competitive. In his view, these three issues—fragmentation, lack of scale, and relevance—are the core challenges facing the profession today.

Background in Growth

Barker began his appraisal career in 1996 after earning a Finance and Economics degree from Indiana University’s Kelly School of Business. Over the next decade, he completed residential and small commercial appraisals full time while helping to expand the local, family-owned firm that employed him. He later moved into sales and operations, applying the systems he developed to launch several successful appraisal ventures. Under his leadership, the original firm grew into the nation’s largest independent appraisal management company, with more than 600 employees and multiple regional offices. Subsequent strategic acquisitions by Fortune 500 and other large-cap firms introduced the organization to corporate America, providing valuable lessons in governance, scale, and industry integration.

Barker had built his original firm into “the largest non-captive AMC in the country,” with two operations centers. “Back then it was like 23,000+ appraisers on the panel,” he recalled. Over a calendar year, the company used 13,000–15,000 appraisers, with a core team of 8,000 handling roughly 40,000 appraisals per month. A series of strategic acquisitions brought every major lending client, large and small, to the AMC’s roster, converting it into a billion-dollar enterprise. Barker led operations through this transformation, noting that shifting “from bootstrapping a business to operating in Big Corporate” provided the leadership team with a uniquely broad perspective.

In 2020, when the parent company divested its staff-appraiser division, Barker purchased it and launched VeloxVal on April Fools’ Day. As everyone now knows, that was the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Out of the gate our business plan was to build an appraisal firm, not an AMC,” he explains. Facing a “baptism by fire” as appraisers were deemed essential, VeloxVal leveraged existing relationships to establish its brand and weather the crisis.

That period also exposed the industry’s fragmentation. As Barker observed, “Every appraiser is out there running a small business … trying to compete for the same clients.” This realization became the catalyst for VeloxVal’s mission: to unite individual practitioners under a collaborative, scalable model.

Not the Original Plan

Chad Barker said the franchise model wasn’t part of the original plan; it grew out of witnessing the strength of his appraisal team in their prior organization. He explained that his goal was to deepen “the direct relationship with the client” rather than leave appraisers with only “an indirect relationship” that limited their influence. Barker added that his vision was “to present the appraiser as the face of the company,” restoring a pre-crash model in which they were recognized as true subject-matter experts throughout each transaction.

Achieving the necessary scale and brand recognition meant embracing AMCs, direct lenders, attorneys, consumers, and other partners. This inclusiveness is “still true today,” Barker said. On recruitment, Barker observed that sustainable growth required either greater efficiency or increased headcount, so the firm targeted appraisers seeking employment and those eager to own their own business. He said the franchise model “combines independence with support,” enabling appraisers to maintain their entrepreneurial identity while accessing training, technology, and national branding, advantages already proven in the home inspection and real estate industries. By “bringing appraisers together as business owners,” Barker aimed to offer a flexible platform suited to every practitioner’s goals.

Barker contended that when you strip away all the tech and data aggregators, AVMs, regulators, and standards, then the real obstacle for appraisers “was a lack of structure,” not a deficit of data or skills. “We needed a cohesiveness that created an identity we could leverage,” he said, asking, “What was operating in the best interests of the appraiser other than the appraiser themselves?”

He argued that fragmentation was the industry’s core challenge. “Tens of thousands of independent sole proprietors lacked leverage from volume or geographic footprint,” he said. “Being a brand of one, two, or three was not sufficient scale anymore,” he said. Sympathetic to solo practitioners, his mindset centered on empowering appraisers through collaborative networks—shared knowledge bases, collective advocacy, and pooled resources—to restore their market voice and resilience.

Barker observed that pride often holds appraisers back, saying, “I don’t know if you knew this or not, but appraisers tend to be egotistical,” he said. Instead, he urged practitioners to “open your mind and embrace collaborative systems that provide scale and leverage.” Barker also called out slow tech adoption and adaptation: “Only about 25 percent of appraisers were using mobile technology in their inspections, which is not smart,” he said. Instead, success in real estate work today means adopting data analytics, aligning with a strong brand “to earn a seat at the table with your customers,” and expanding beyond the local market to build equity, capacity, and geographic reach.

(story continues below)





(story continues)

“The Industry Needs a Brand”

The power of branding comes from what the company delivers. With great brand power comes great responsibility to make sure you’re living up to whatever hype you hope to generate. That’s what VeloxVal did: In a sweeping display of entrepreneurial vision, the company rewrote the rules for appraisal professionals nationwide. The company was built to deliver “business infrastructure to the appraiser,” supplying everything from operating manuals and client-support protocols to professionally developed marketing collateral and a community-outreach game plan that holds franchisees accountable. Recognizing that most independent appraisers find marketing “expensive, time-consuming, and requiring expertise,” VeloxVal consolidated appraisal spend and equipped members with its patent-pending VX-365 platform—aggregating transaction data into actionable business intelligence that pinpoints “where and when to grow and then with whom.”

Chad Barker further amplified this transformative model with a relentless focus on “training and ongoing mentorship” and by granting franchisees immediate access to VeloxVal’s customer base. With nearly 100,000 residential appraisals completed each month nationwide, he projects the system could “support hundreds of franchises with a combined workforce in the thousands.” By setting clear expectations for reliability, caliber, and timeliness—areas where standalone appraisers often leave clients guessing— Barker insists that “the industry needs a brand” capable of unifying fragmented practitioners under a trusted, scalable identity. This audacious endeavor not only empowers individual appraisers but promises to elevate the entire profession to unprecedented heights.

We asked Barker to explain more about the importance of a strong brand. In his answers, he stressed that when appraisers “adopt brand value,” they instantly become “VeloxVal appraisers” in the eyes of clients. He said customers view them not as lone practitioners but as part of a recognized national firm—an identity that carries expectations of quality, reliability, and scale. “When we sign an appraiser up with our customers,” Barker explained, “those clients know exactly what to expect.”

He contrasted this with the fate of unknown firms. “Imagine I’m XYZ Appraisal Company that nobody has ever heard of,” he said. “I hire an employee no one has met, and the leadership at my clients’ organizations still doesn’t know my brand from Adam.” Over time, VeloxVal’s consistent track record “proves out a certain level of service and quality,” Barker noted, which earns “the trust of the brand”—a trust that solo appraisers often struggle to achieve on their own.

That brand equity, Barker argued, “translates into higher fees and more work.” He offered a simple comparison: “If I’m Barker Appraisals LLC, I can say, ‘I serve four counties.’ Versus, ‘We’re VeloxVal—we operate in 25 states, cover 700 counties, and complete thousands of appraisals every month.’ Which value proposition sounds more compelling?”

Ultimately, Barker insisted, “We have to come together so we can be meaningful to our customers in terms of capacity and geographic reach.” By uniting under a strong brand, independent appraisers gain the leverage, recognition, and collective scale needed to compete— and thrive—in today’s marketplace.

Customer and staff reviews can also help sustain a brand, if they say the right things. Reviews by employees on Glassdoor say the company offers “a culture of measured growth and support” and is “modern and innovative” and a “great work environment.” One staff appraiser noted, “Don’t let the base salary fool you—this has been a six-figure job for me every year,” highlighting the firm’s bonus structure and autonomy in scheduling. A client review on Angi says that “Velox completed the pre-listing appraisal on the home I just sold! They made the process real simple and it was worth every dollar spent because we received full asking price.”

Saying Yes to the Franchise Model

Barker has no reservations about preaching the franchise model. He told me he believes it is “the perfect solution because it combines independence with support. Appraisers still own their business and build equity, but they also gain access to the systems, marketing, training, and technology that Velox provides. It’s about giving appraisers the ability to scale like a national firm without losing their identity as business owners. The franchise approach creates synergy, scalability, and marketing leverage across the entire network.”

Barker’s conviction rests on solid market trends. While most of the roughly 360,000 U.S. brokerages remain independently owned, the 20 largest real-estate franchise brands captured about 46.5 percent of total U.S. sales volume in 2021, suggesting that a unified network can drive outsized market share.

Then there’s the issue of regulatory complexity: Lenders and AMCs demand consistent compliance with evolving standards, whether in UAD 3.6 fields or federal bias rules or something else. A franchise can build centralized checklists, training videos, and live audits to ensure every member meets the same standard. Solo practitioners often scramble to interpret new rules on their own. But a networked model can deliver instant updates on regulations, court decisions, agency rule changes, and so on.

Technology investment also favors scale. Property technology providers are constantly rolling out new shiny things: automated sketch tools, remote-inspection platforms, and analytics dashboards and the list goes on. These products cost a lot of money, certainly more than many one-person shows can afford. But put 200 or 300 franchisees together, and the per-user price drops by as much as 70–80 percent. Franchisees simply plug in, rather than having to shop for and integrate each tool individually.

Finally, Barker points out the client outreach advantage. A brand with 500 locations can promise national coverage and consistent turnaround times—two qualities that national lenders prize. As mortgage volume rebounds after a slow patch, those assurances translate to higher assignment volume and fee premiums.

Together these forces validate Barker’s premise: the franchise model is neither gimmick nor fad, but a practical blueprint. It equips solo appraisers with the brand recognition, compliance backbone, and technology partnerships they need to compete and thrive as the appraisal industry continues to evolve.

About the Author

Isaac Peck is the Publisher of Working RE magazine and the President of OREP Insurance, a leading provider of E&O insurance for real estate professionals. OREP serves over 10,000 appraisers with comprehensive E&O coverage, competitive rates, and 14 hours of CE at no charge for OREP Members (CE not approved in IL, AK, GA). Visit OREP.org to learn more. Reach Isaac at isaac@orep.org or (888) 347-5273. Calif Lic. #4116465.

OREP Insurance Services, LLC. Calif. License #0K99465