Water Quality Testing and Home Inspections: A Key Add-On Service

by Johnny Pujol, SimpleLab

Walk into almost any inspection today and the conversation will eventually drift beyond the roofline, electrical panels, and HVAC systems into a different kind of territory—what’s in the water. Buyers who once took their tap for granted are increasingly asking about what they’re drinking, cooking with, and bathing in. Some have specific concerns; others have seen enough headlines to want assurance. Either way, inspectors are finding themselves at the center of water-related questions with surprising regularity.



What’s interesting is that this shift isn’t driven by visible defects. It’s driven by uncertainty. Wells that haven’t been tested in years, municipal systems that only monitor water up to the street, and older plumbing that raises questions buyers don’t know how to parse—all of it lands in the inspector’s lap on inspection day. And because inspectors are already the most trusted voice in the entire transaction, clients naturally look to them for clarity.



Many inspectors have responded by adding a simple water test to their lineup, not as a sales tactic, but as a practical way to answer the question before it spirals into post-inspection worry. The test takes minutes. The results offer reassurance or a clear next step. And in a process defined by deadlines and moving parts, that clarity has become surprisingly valuable.



Why Water Testing Has Become Increasingly Relevant

A telling pattern has emerged: most buyers only realize during the inspection that no one has ever tested the home’s water. Wells can go unmonitored for years. Homeowners on municipal supply assume water entering their house is the same water coming out of their faucet. Then when a buyer mentions a metallic taste, a rotten-egg smell, or just a general discomfort, inspectors often become the first person to point out that water testing is straightforward and advisable.



Real estate-oriented water panels tend to focus on a handful of contaminants that repeatedly come up in transactions: coliform and E. coli bacteria, lead, arsenic, and nitrate/nitrite. These are the substances buyers ask about most often, and uncoincidentally, they’re also the ones lenders look for when FHA, VA, or USDA loans require water documentation. In other words, a small set of analytes covers the majority of real-world concerns.



For inspectors, this isn’t an expansion of scope, it’s an acknowledgment of what the job already demands: reducing uncertainty.



Fitting Testing Into an Inspector’s Workflow

The appeal of water testing for inspectors has a lot to do with its practicality. Sampling is quick, non-invasive, and doesn’t require specialized equipment. The lab handles the analysis, the report shows up digitally, and the inspector remains firmly within their role as an independent observer.



There’s also a regulatory advantage. Many lending programs require that water samples be collected by someone unconnected to the sale. Inspectors often check that box by default, which means their involvement can keep the transaction moving rather than add friction.



One nuance that experienced inspectors point out is timing. Offering the option at booking, rather than on site, leads to smoother conversations and better expectations. Clients get time to think through what they need; inspectors avoid the on-the-spot decision-making that can derail the pace of the inspection.

The Broader Rise of Environmental Testing

Water testing might be leading the charge, but inspectors are fielding more questions about invisible environmental conditions across the board. And the same principle applies: if a simple test can provide certainty, clients want it.



Radon in water is a common example for homes with private wells. Many inspectors who already offer radon testing in the air find that clients want to understand whether their water contributes to indoor levels. A quick water sample fills that gap.



Mold swab testing serves a similar purpose. When a client points to discoloration or mentions a history of moisture, they often want something more concrete than “it might be mold.” A surface sample gives them a laboratory answer without stretching the inspector’s scope into diagnostics or remediation.



Lead paint and asbestos sampling are more regulated, but still have a place when done correctly. In many states, inspectors can collect a small paint chip or material sample as long as they are clear that the analysis is informational and not a full inspection or risk assessment. For buyers staring down a renovation or raising young kids, even basic confirmation can make a world of difference.



Across all these tests, the common thread is that inspectors stay in familiar territory: document, sample, report. Nothing more.



What Testing Adds to the Client Relationship

Environmental sampling has gained traction because it reinforces something inspectors already do well—ground buyers in facts. When questions arise about water, mold, lead, or asbestos, inspectors often find that offering a simple test diffuses concerns before they build into something larger.



It also helps manage expectations. Instead of adding another “recommend further evaluation” line to a report, inspectors can give clients the option to get an answer while they still have access to the home and time to negotiate if needed.



Most importantly, it strengthens trust. Buyers don’t expect inspectors to know everything, but they do appreciate when inspectors provide a path to clarity. Offering environmental testing—particularly water testing—signals that you’re thinking about the full picture of the home, not just what’s visible during the walk-through.



A Low-Effort, High-Impact Addition

For inspectors looking to add value without complicating their day, water quality testing has emerged as one of the most meaningful add-ons. It aligns with the questions clients are already asking, requires minimal time to execute, and delivers objective information that helps buyers feel more confident in their decisions.



The same is true for the broader category of environmental lab testing. Mold, lead, asbestos, and radon are all issues that buyers increasingly want answers about. By integrating environmental testing into their offerings, suggesting them when relevant and staying within the bounds of informational sampling, inspectors can elevate their service without expanding their liability.



The industry is changing, and so are client expectations. Inspectors who can meet those expectations with clarity, efficiency, and objectivity will be well-positioned for the next chapter of the profession.

About the Author

John Pujol, CEO of SimpleLab and Tap Score, holds a Master’s Degree in Engineering from UC Berkeley. He is a water quality expert with a background in the commercialization and development of electrochemical arsenic remediation, off-grid water treatment and UV LED technology for pathogen and pharmaceutical inactivation. Visit GoSimpleLab.com to start offering water testing to your clients.

