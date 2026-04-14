Cyber Insurance: Why It’s Time for Inspectors to Protect Themselves

by Isaac Peck, Publisher

You log in, expecting to send a report or check your schedule for the coming week, only to find your system locked, client files gone, and a message blinking on the screen:

“YOUR FILES HAVE BEEN ENCRYPTED

To regain access, you must pay a ransom. Do not attempt to decrypt or modify the files yourself. Any unauthorized action will result in permanent data loss. Payment instructions are below. You have 72 hours.“

Below the words, a countdown clock.

You feel panic setting in. You can’t access reports, contact clients, or meet deadlines. You’re losing money, time, and worst of all, your clients’ trust.

You thought your inspection business was too small to be a target. You were wrong.

In fact, small business owners like me (and you) frequently think: “My business is too small for me to have to worry about cyber attacks.”

This type of mentality only compounds the problem. In fact, according to Dataversity, in September over six in 10 small businesses in the U.S. reported experiencing some form of cyberattack in the year 2025. And small businesses were targeted more heavily than larger companies, with firms that have fewer than 100 employees now being 2.5 times more likely to be targeted than those with over 500 employees.

Solo entrepreneurs and small firms (under 10 employees) accounted for 18 percent of all reported cyber attacks in 2025.

As cyber attacks increase and cyber insurance premiums continue to rise, here’s why it’s time for home inspectors to start thinking about cyber protection.

Cyber Threats Grow

In today’s digital landscape, cyber threats have become an existential risk for small and mid-sized businesses. Despite the perception that hackers only go after large corporations, recent data shows that 43 percent of all cyber attacks now target small businesses. In 2024, Verizon issued a Data Breach Investigations Report concluding that small business data breaches can cost between $120,000 and $1.24 million, depending on the size of the business and severity of the breach. A report from this Summer puts an average cost-per-incident at $25,000—far more than most inspectors can absorb.

You can’t fly under the radar. Cybercriminals are increasingly shifting their focus to smaller targets. While big companies may offer larger payouts, they also tend to have stronger defenses, dedicated IT teams, and incident response plans. In contrast, small firms, sole proprietorships, and boutique operations often lack the resources to detect, prevent, or respond to attacks, making them easier and faster to exploit. Automation and AI tools, including ransomware-as-a-service kits, make it worth it for thieves to target any business with data, clients, and a little money. The rise of remote work and interconnected vendor networks further compounds exposure, making it easier for attackers to move laterally across systems.

The most common threats include malware, phishing, credential theft, and ransomware. Ransomware has evolved into a dominant threat, now accounting for most data breaches at small and mid-sized firms. Attackers increasingly use AI-generated phishing emails, deepfake audio and video calls, and double-extortion tactics (thieves encrypt your info and also threaten to share it; you get to pay them twice).

Additionally, since January 2025, the Trump administration has implemented significant staffing and budget reductions across federal cybersecurity programs, including CISA and related advisory bodies. While CISA officials have emphasized that the agency remains committed to its mission and continues to provide threat intelligence and support to critical infrastructure sectors, some cybersecurity experts have expressed concern that these cuts may weaken federal coordination and response capabilities at a time when cyber threats are rapidly evolving.

This isn’t a call to panic, but it’s a call to prepare. We are not just talking about technical glitches. They are aggressive attacks, as hostile as physical burglary or embezzlement. They create crises for the businesses they hit, even if those businesses can absorb the cost.

That’s because economic damage isn’t the only kind of damage you’re going to worry about when running your firm. Compromised websites, stolen client data, and prolonged interrupted communication all disrupt operations, expose you to legal and financial fallout, and worst of all, directly threaten your trusting relationship with your clients.

As one expert put it, “It only takes one successful attack.” But with the right safeguards, that attack doesn’t have to be catastrophic.

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Unique Risks for Inspectors

Home inspectors face unique cyber risks that make them especially vulnerable to digital attacks. Unlike larger firms with dedicated IT teams, most inspectors operate as solo practitioners or small businesses.

Nevertheless, even the smallest home inspection offices handle highly sensitive data every day: property details, client information, agent communications, and access credentials all flow through their systems, often via unsecured emails or cloud-based platforms.

Cybercriminals know that inspectors are deeply embedded in real estate transactions, often under tight deadlines and with limited tech support. A well-timed phishing email or ransomware attack can derail an entire deal, creating pressure to pay quickly and quietly.

Inspectors rely heavily on mobile devices, remote access, and third-party software to stay efficient and responsive. Each of these tools introduces vulnerabilities. Tablets and smartphones used in the field lack robust endpoint protection, making them easy targets for malware or unauthorized access. A single compromised login (especially one reused across platforms) can expose sensitive client files, inspection reports, and even financial data.

Third-party software adds another layer of risk. That vendor platform you rely on for scheduling, report-writing, or data analysis is a target. If one of your vendors suffers a breach, you could be held responsible for any client data exposed, especially under strict liability privacy laws or lender contracts.

Email remains a major threat vector. Inspectors routinely communicate with agents and homeowners, often exchanging documents and links. A hacked email account can be used to send malware to dozens of contacts, triggering reputational damage, regulatory scrutiny, and potential lawsuits.

What’s even scarier is that because home inspectors often work solo or in small teams, cyber attacks may go undetected until serious damage has already occurred. You probably haven’t scaled up to the point of having a dedicated IT team. That means malware can spread, or additional data can be stolen before an issue is even discovered.

Unlike other professions, inspectors rarely have the luxury of pausing operations to investigate a breach. Every day you’re closed means missed deadlines, frustrated clients, and loss of potential business.

The Role of Insurance

Fast recovery is vital. OREP’s Cyber Insurance is designed to help your inspection operation recover fast. Besides covering the technical cleanup, we also take care of you through your recovery from any reputational and financial fallout that might follow. Whether you’re dealing with ransomware, phishing, or a compromised email account that spreads malware to your clients, this policy offers comprehensive protection tailored to real-world risks.

Notification Costs: If your inspection files or client data are compromised, you may be legally required to notify affected parties. OREP’s cyber policy covers the cost of sending notification letters or emails, setting up a call center, and offering credit or identity monitoring. These steps help preserve client trust and meet compliance obligations.

Crisis Management Costs: A cyberattack can damage your reputation with real estate agents and homeowners overnight. This coverage helps you respond strategically, from hiring PR professionals and obtaining legal guidance to managing communications with clients, regulators, and industry partners. It’s about protecting your credibility while navigating a high-stakes disruption.

Forensic Investigation Costs: After a breach, you’ll need to understand how it happened and what was affected. OREP covers the cost of cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident, assess your systems, and identify vulnerabilities. This helps you recover and strengthen your digital infrastructure moving forward.

Extortion Costs: Ransomware attacks are on the rise, and inspectors are not immune. If cybercriminals lock your files and demand payment, OREP’s policy includes support for negotiators, approved ransom payments, and technical assistance to help restore access and minimize downtime.



Technology Fraud and Theft Losses: Inspectors are frequently targeted by phishing scams and fraudulent payment schemes. This coverage protects against financial losses from fake wire transfers, spoofed emails, and other forms of digital deception that can drain your business accounts.

Third-Party Liability: If your email or home inspection software is compromised and spreads malware to clients or industry contacts, you could be held liable. OREP’s policy includes third-party coverage to help manage legal exposure and repair professional relationships.

For You, For Your Clients

It’s quite a perilous time we live in. Cyber attacks aren’t going away. We can’t promise you’ll never be targeted, but we can help make sure a breach doesn’t become a business-ending event. OREP’s Cyber Insurance is designed for solo inspectors, small firms, and client-based businesses that carry real responsibility but can’t afford the digital armor of larger organizations.

You’ve worked hard to build trust with real estate agents, and referral partners. In today’s threat landscape, protecting that trust means preparing for the unexpected. Cyber insurance isn’t a luxury. You owe it to yourself, and to the people who rely on you, to be protected.

Client-based businesses like yours are especially vulnerable. The damage is preventable, but only if you’re prepared.

OREP Insurance can get you prepared. OREP’s new Cyber Insurance coverage includes $100,000 for both cyber/technology security coverage and for privacy fines or penalties your business might incur from the government (even though you’re the victim!). Also covered are $25,000 for costs of notification, $25,000 for crisis costs, $25,000 for cyber breach forensics expenses, and $10,000 each for extortion expenses (paying off the ransomware) and technology fraud theft loss. This is the comprehensive coverage home inspectors need and deserve. All this for only $125! (Higher limits available.)

Here’s what that looks like in practice:

About the Author

Isaac Peck is the Publisher of Working RE magazine and the Senior Broker and President of OREP.org, a leading provider of E&O insurance for savvy professionals in 50 states and DC. Over 14,000 professionals trust OREP for their E&O and liability insurance. Isaac received his master’s degree in accounting at San Diego State University. Reach Isaac at isaac@orep.org or (888) 347-5273. CA License #4116465.

Published by OREP Insurance Services, LLC. Calif. License #0K99465