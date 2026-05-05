



Under Pressure: What’s Driving the Appraiser Exodus and How to Fix It

by David Massey

Ask any veteran appraiser or physician what has changed most over the past twenty years, and the answer is usually the same: paperwork. Professions once centered on skill, judgment, and service are now dominated by portals, compliance layers, and third-party control. Burnout rises, independence falls, and a quiet exodus follows.

The appraisal profession is now well into that cycle.

According to the Appraisal Institute’s 2023 Fact Sheet, the number of practicing appraisers in the United States has declined by roughly 8,000 in recent years. The Conference of State Bank Supervisors shows a longer-term drop from about 120,000 appraisers in 2008 to fewer than 96,000 by 2017, a 21 percent decline in less than a decade. IBISWorld reports another six percent employment drop between 2018 and 2023. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects only modest growth through 2034, far short of what is needed to replace retirees.

The pipeline is shrinking while demand remains steady.

The National Association of Realtors ® 2023 Appraisal Survey found that more than half of appraisers are now asked monthly, or more often, to complete assignments outside their normal geographic or property-type expertise. More telling, 54 percent cited Appraisal Management Companies as the single greatest challenge to their business. That statistic alone explains much of what has gone wrong.

When I started in this profession, appraisal centered on analysis, interpretation, and professional opinion. I studied neighborhoods, walked properties, and applied experience to market behavior. Today, much of the job revolves around compliance portals, redundant uploads, and layers of review by people who have never inspected a property.

AMCs were created after the 2008 crisis to protect appraiser independence. The idea made sense. The execution has failed. Today, borrowers commonly pay $600 to $700 for an appraisal, while the appraiser often receives about half of that after AMC fees. Turn times lengthen. Panel depth shrinks. Geographic competency erodes. And experienced appraisers quietly step away.

What was meant to reduce pressure has become a system of control. Communication between lenders and appraisers is filtered. Pricing is dictated by algorithms. Scope interpretations are issued by third parties removed from the field. Judgment is slowly replaced by checklist compliance.

More than 60 percent of appraisers are now over the age of 51. Retirement is accelerating. Fewer trainees are entering the field. Training requirements are long, liability is high, and independence is shrinking. Younger professionals see a system heavy on oversight and light on reward. Many choose different careers.

(story continues below)

(story continues)

That creates three direct risks for the housing market. First, longer turn times, especially in rural and complex markets. Second, rising costs as supply tightens further. Third, greater variability in valuation quality as geographic competency breaks down.

A rushed or inexperienced valuation does not impact just one loan. It ripples through underwriting confidence, pricing accuracy, and consumer trust levels.

Healthcare has already traveled this road. A 2025 Annals of Internal Medicine study showed nearly five percent of U.S. physicians left clinical practice in a single year, driven largely by burnout and administrative burden. The American Medical Association reports that physicians now spend nearly two hours on documentation for every hour of patient care.

Appraisers now operate inside the same imbalance. More time formatting reports than analyzing markets. More time satisfying review protocols than developing defensible opinions. Judgment yields to process.

This is not a workforce inconvenience. It is a structural market risk.

The fix is not complicated, but it does require courage.

First, appraisal fee transparency must be mandatory. If a borrower pays $650 and the appraiser receives $325, both parties deserve to know. Transparency restores accountability and allows market forces to function.

Second, the AMC model must be reformed. Filters and portals should not replace professional dialogue. Communication between those ordering the work and those producing it must be restored.

Third, training incentives must be rebuilt. Mentorship requires time, risk, and revenue loss. Without meaningful compensation and protection for mentors, the next generation will never reach scale.

Finally, technology must support judgment, not suffocate it. Automation can assist analysis, but it cannot replace local knowledge, experience, and professional interpretation.

At its core, this is not a technology problem. It is a trust problem.

Both medicine and appraisal were built on professional trust—not blind trust, but earned trust supported by education, licensing, standards, and accountability. The current system defaults to control first and judgment last. That inversion is driving professionals out.

When professionals are trusted to do the work they were trained to do, quality rises, confidence stabilizes, and risk declines. When they are reduced to checklist operators, they leave.

The appraisal shortage is not coming. It is already here.

And this is no longer just an appraiser problem. It is becoming a lending problem.

About the Author

David Massey is a state-certified general appraiser and real estate broker based in Burlington, North Carolina, with more than four decades of experience in residential and commercial valuation. He is the owner of Massey Appraisals & Real Estate and has served in multiple leadership roles at the local and state level. His work focuses on valuation integrity, mentoring the next generation of appraisers, and restoring professional trust in the housing market.