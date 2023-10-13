Working RE Fall 2023

Category:

Uncategorized

0
Working RE - Fall 2023 Magazine Front Cover

Working RE Summer 2023
Find these articles in the new edition. OREP insureds enjoy the magazine for free.

HUD Discrimination Complaints Skyrocket
Problems When Appraising Airbnb & VRBO Properties Appraisal Volume, Waivers and Property Data Collections
RSDS Appraisal Diversity: Charting a Way Forward
MPAT: Opening the Door for Prospective Appraisers
What Does USPAP Mean When it Says “…Protecting the Public Trust?”
Three Dangerous Insurance Mistakes Appraisers Should Avoid
HUD Grants Millions to Test for “Racist” Appraisers
Changing the Appraisal Ordering Process: Interview with David Cedar
Industry News

Click here to subscribe now.

Subscription includes guarantee delivery of each print magazine, access to the Working RE Library online and discounts on webinars, continuing education and much more. Click to learn more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *