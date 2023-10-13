Working RE Fall 2023

Working RE Summer 2023

Find these articles in the new edition. OREP insureds enjoy the magazine for free.



• HUD Discrimination Complaints Skyrocket

• Problems When Appraising Airbnb & VRBO Properties Appraisal Volume, Waivers and Property Data Collections

• RSDS Appraisal Diversity: Charting a Way Forward

• MPAT: Opening the Door for Prospective Appraisers

• What Does USPAP Mean When it Says “…Protecting the Public Trust?”

• Three Dangerous Insurance Mistakes Appraisers Should Avoid

• HUD Grants Millions to Test for “Racist” Appraisers

• Changing the Appraisal Ordering Process: Interview with David Cedar

• Industry News