Winter/Spring 2026

Working RE Fall 2025 Find these articles in this issue. *OREP Members enjoy the magazine for free.

From the Publisher

Readers Respond

Artificial Intelligence: Friend or Foe of Appraisers?

Building a Diversified Appraisal Business: Interview With Jason Covington

2026 Market Update: Appraisal Volume, Waivers, and PDCs

AI Usage in Appraisals: Trust but Verify

The Power of Scatter Charts: Bringing Objectivity to Appraisals

Cyber Insurance: Why It’s Time for Appraisers to Protect Themselves

We Will Always Need Appraisers: Josh Walitt on Valuation, Technology, and Adaptability

Under Pressure: What’s Driving the Appraiser Exodus and How to Fix It

Subscription includes guarantee delivery of each print magazine, access to the Working RE Library online and discounts on webinars, continuing education and much more. Click to learn more.

*Member Benefits part of OREP Membership. Min. Membership fee of $60. Insurance provided through the OREP Risk Purchasing Group. Membership products available for purchase separately.