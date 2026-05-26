Mold Testing in Real Estate: When, Why and How to Recommend It

by Dylan McIntosh, CHI

Mold has become one of the most frequently discussed and frequently misunderstood topics in the home inspection profession. While many inspectors know that mold is ubiquitous in the natural environment, clients often perceive it as a binary issue: either a home “has mold” or it “doesn’t.” The truth is far more nuanced. It is true that mold spores are present almost everywhere, indoors and outdoors, but their mere presence does not necessarily indicate a problem.

Inspectors often face a difficult question: When should I recommend a mold test? The answer isn’t always straightforward. Visible mold warrants investigation, but what about situations where no visible signs exist? What about high humidity? What about a home where the seller discloses past issues, but everything “looks fine” today? What about a family with a newborn or someone immunocompromised? This article aims to help inspectors make informed, defensible recommendations for mold testing, focusing on conditions, risk factors, and professional standards rather than fear or speculation. The goal is not to pressure inspectors to upsell services, but to help them provide clear, evidence-based guidance to clients.

Understanding What Mold Testing Can and Cannot Do

Before diving into specific scenarios, it’s important to ground the conversation in what mold testing truly offers.

A mold test can help:

• Determine whether indoor mold spore levels are elevated relative to outdoor levels.

• Confirm the presence and classification of airborne spores or surface growth.

• Provide documentation for medical providers when occupants have sensitivities, allergies, or health concerns.

• Support due diligence during real estate transactions.

However, mold testing does not:

• Diagnose medical conditions.

• Guarantee mold-free conditions (at present or in the future).

• Replace the need for a professional moisture evaluation.

• Automatically determine the severity of mold exposure.

Understanding these limitations helps inspectors remain objective and avoid implying performance or health claims outside the scope of their profession.

When Suspected Mold Growth Is Present

The most straightforward scenario is when the inspector identifies potential mold-like substances during the inspection. Many home inspectors have been trained to use the term “suspected microbial growth” because inspectors are not mycologists, and untrained visual identification is rarely definitive. This is a model situation where an inspector can suggest testing to gain more insight.

When testing is appropriate:

• Staining or growth that cannot be conclusively identified.

• Surface discoloration on materials in attics, crawlspaces, basements, or around HVAC systems.

• Active moisture sources nearby include leaks, intrusion, or condensation.

• Evidence of mold-friendly materials (wood, drywall, cellulose insulation) showing suspicious discolored patches.

Testing in these cases helps determine whether the observed substance is indeed mold and whether growth is limited to localized areas or potentially airborne.

Water Damage Found Indoors

Water intrusion is one of the strongest indicators that mold growth may already be occurring, even before visible signs appear. Mold can begin growing within 24–48 hours under the right conditions and is often hidden in wall cavities, under flooring, or inside HVAC components.

Common scenarios where testing is recommended:

• A roof leak that has left water stains or damage.

• Plumbing failures: slow leaks, burst pipes, dishwasher, or washing machine failures.

• Flooding or standing water, even if extracted quickly.

• Basement seepage, foundation cracks, or signs of chronic dampness.

• Past repairs where the cause of the moisture was corrected, but no documentation of remediation exists.

The challenge with water damage is that ‘dry’ does not always mean ‘safe’. Wall cavities can trap moisture longer than surface materials. Even if water issues were resolved, residual mold growth may still be present. A mold test can help determine whether hidden growth is influencing indoor air quality.

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