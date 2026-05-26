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> E&O/GL Insurance for Home Inspectors
Mold Testing in Real Estate: When, Why and How to Recommend It
by Dylan McIntosh, CHI
Mold has become one of the most frequently discussed and frequently misunderstood topics in the home inspection profession. While many inspectors know that mold is ubiquitous in the natural environment, clients often perceive it as a binary issue: either a home “has mold” or it “doesn’t.” The truth is far more nuanced. It is true that mold spores are present almost everywhere, indoors and outdoors, but their mere presence does not necessarily indicate a problem.
Inspectors often face a difficult question: When should I recommend a mold test? The answer isn’t always straightforward. Visible mold warrants investigation, but what about situations where no visible signs exist? What about high humidity? What about a home where the seller discloses past issues, but everything “looks fine” today? What about a family with a newborn or someone immunocompromised? This article aims to help inspectors make informed, defensible recommendations for mold testing, focusing on conditions, risk factors, and professional standards rather than fear or speculation. The goal is not to pressure inspectors to upsell services, but to help them provide clear, evidence-based guidance to clients.
Understanding What Mold Testing Can and Cannot Do
Before diving into specific scenarios, it’s important to ground the conversation in what mold testing truly offers.
A mold test can help:
• Determine whether indoor mold spore levels are elevated relative to outdoor levels.
• Confirm the presence and classification of airborne spores or surface growth.
• Provide documentation for medical providers when occupants have sensitivities, allergies, or health concerns.
• Support due diligence during real estate transactions.
However, mold testing does not:
• Diagnose medical conditions.
• Guarantee mold-free conditions (at present or in the future).
• Replace the need for a professional moisture evaluation.
• Automatically determine the severity of mold exposure.
Understanding these limitations helps inspectors remain objective and avoid implying performance or health claims outside the scope of their profession.
When Suspected Mold Growth Is Present
The most straightforward scenario is when the inspector identifies potential mold-like substances during the inspection. Many home inspectors have been trained to use the term “suspected microbial growth” because inspectors are not mycologists, and untrained visual identification is rarely definitive. This is a model situation where an inspector can suggest testing to gain more insight.
When testing is appropriate:
• Staining or growth that cannot be conclusively identified.
• Surface discoloration on materials in attics, crawlspaces, basements, or around HVAC systems.
• Active moisture sources nearby include leaks, intrusion, or condensation.
• Evidence of mold-friendly materials (wood, drywall, cellulose insulation) showing suspicious discolored patches.
Testing in these cases helps determine whether the observed substance is indeed mold and whether growth is limited to localized areas or potentially airborne.
Water Damage Found Indoors
Water intrusion is one of the strongest indicators that mold growth may already be occurring, even before visible signs appear. Mold can begin growing within 24–48 hours under the right conditions and is often hidden in wall cavities, under flooring, or inside HVAC components.
Common scenarios where testing is recommended:
• A roof leak that has left water stains or damage.
• Plumbing failures: slow leaks, burst pipes, dishwasher, or washing machine failures.
• Flooding or standing water, even if extracted quickly.
• Basement seepage, foundation cracks, or signs of chronic dampness.
• Past repairs where the cause of the moisture was corrected, but no documentation of remediation exists.
The challenge with water damage is that ‘dry’ does not always mean ‘safe’. Wall cavities can trap moisture longer than surface materials. Even if water issues were resolved, residual mold growth may still be present. A mold test can help determine whether hidden growth is influencing indoor air quality.
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High Humidity and Condensation
Mold thrives in environments with elevated humidity. Even without active leaks, elevated indoor humidity can create enough moisture on surfaces for mold to colonize.
Indicators that justify recommending testing:
• Consistent condensation on windows, HVAC supply registers, or toilet tanks.
• A damp sensation when entering certain rooms.
• Poor ventilation in bathrooms, kitchens, or basements.
• Musty odors without visible staining.
• Homes with oversized or poorly maintained HVAC systems can cause airflow imbalance.
Humidity-driven mold growth can remain completely hidden while still affecting indoor air quality. Attics, closets, and inside ductwork are particularly vulnerable.
Musty or “Earthy” Odors
A musty smell usually indicates microbial volatile organic compounds (MVOCs), which can signal active growth behind walls, under flooring, or in hidden cavities. Because odors alone cannot conclusively prove mold, a mold test is one of the few tools inspectors can use to help determine whether airborne spores indicate hidden growth. If the odor comes and goes, this may indicate intermittent moisture conditions, another justification for recommending testing.
Health Sensitivities
Inspectors cannot and should not give medical advice. However, inspectors can consider the needs of households with known sensitivities or vulnerabilities when offering informational recommendations.
Groups that may benefit from testing for precautionary reasons include:
• Infants (especially newborns)
• Elderly occupants
• Individuals with asthma or allergies
• People with chronic respiratory conditions
• Immunocompromised individuals
Even if the home shows no clear signs of mold, these populations may desire a higher level of certainty. Mold testing provides an additional data point, helping homeowners make informed decisions about their indoor environment.
Seller Disclosures
Real estate contracts often require sellers to disclose:
• Prior mold issues
• Past water damage
• Historical flooding
• Repairs due to moisture intrusion
• Previous remediation efforts
When such disclosures appear, but the home currently looks clean and dry, buyers often wonder whether past issues were fully resolved. Because mold can remain hidden long after moisture events, testing can help confirm whether the environment is currently impacted. A disclosure is not proof that mold is present today, but it is a reasonable factor in recommending additional due diligence.
Homes With a History of Moisture
Some homes simply show patterns: a damp basement every spring, occasional seepage after heavy storms, historical roof issues, or rooms that seem “humid” no matter the season. Even if the inspector cannot find present moisture, these contextual clues may justify a recommendation for testing.
This is especially important in:
• Older homes with poor insulation or no vapor barriers
• Homes built before modern moisture-control standards
• Properties in coastal, humid, or flood-prone regions
• Homes where prior repairs are undocumented or incomplete
Testing in these cases provides objective data that the inspector cannot obtain from visual inspection alone.
Hidden Mold
A percentage of mold problems are completely hidden from view.
Mold commonly grows in:
• Wall cavities behind drywall
• Beneath flooring materials
• Inside HVAC systems or ductwork
• Behind sealed shower enclosures
• Above ceilings or in the attic sheathing
• Under carpets or padding
• Behind kitchen cabinets or appliances
• Inside crawlspace rim joists
The absence of visible mold does not guarantee the absence of mold overall. If the inspector encounters any signs of long-term moisture, odors, staining, or humidity issues—even without growth—testing becomes a reasonable recommendation.
Seasonal and Environmental Conditions That Justify Testing
Certain times of year or environmental situations can increase moisture intrusion or humidity:
• Heavy rainfall or storms
• Spring thaw in colder regions
• Prolonged periods of high humidity
• HVAC failures or extended vacancy
• Homes sealed tightly for winter without ventilation
These conditions may cause temporary but substantial environmental changes that lead to mold growth, sometimes long before visual evidence forms.
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When NOT to Recommend Testing
An unbiased approach also includes recognizing when mold testing may not add value.
Testing may be unnecessary when:
• The home is under active renovation with open walls and exposed materials. (Wait until conditions stabilize.)
• Widespread mold is visible, and it clearly needs professional remediation regardless of spore counts.
• Client expectations exceed the limits of mold testing (e.g., health diagnosis).
• The indoor environment is undergoing major airflow changes that could skew results (e.g., during HVAC installation).
In these rare cases, the inspector should explain why waiting or pursuing remediation first may be more appropriate.
Communicating Recommendations to Clients
The key to staying unbiased is language.
Recommendations should be:
• Informational
• Neutral
• Aligned with documented conditions
• Free of fear-based wording
• Focused on moisture, not illness
A typical phrasing might be: “Based on the presence of [water damage/musty odor/high humidity/previous disclosures], you may want to consider mold testing to help determine whether hidden mold growth is influencing indoor air quality.”
This keeps the inspector within scope while clearly outlining the reason for the recommendation.
Even Without Visible Signs, Mold Testing Can Still Be Valuable
One reality that inspectors and clients often overlook is that mold doesn’t have to be visible to be present. A home can look clean, dry, and well-maintained on the surface while hidden growth is occurring behind walls, inside flooring systems, within HVAC components, or in other concealed areas. Because a visual inspection cannot access these spaces, and because moisture problems aren’t always obvious, there are situations where recommending a mold test is reasonable even when no clear indicators are present. This doesn’t mean every home “has a mold problem,” nor does it mean inspectors should use fear-based language. Rather, it reflects a practical truth: mold testing is one of the few tools that can reveal hidden issues a visual inspection can’t. A test simply compares indoor spore levels to outdoor levels and provides data that the inspector cannot obtain otherwise.
For clients, testing provides:
• Peace of mind during a major financial decision
• Objective data instead of guesswork
• Documentation that can support negotiations or remediation
• Insight into hidden issues that visual inspections cannot reveal
While inspectors should never oversell testing or imply health conclusions, it’s fair and within scope to explain that mold can exist in concealed locations and that a mold test is a safe, non-invasive way to gather additional information. In that sense, offering a mold test is never a bad idea, because whether the results are normal or elevated, the client gains clarity.
Conclusion
There is no one-size-fits-all answer to when mold testing should be recommended. Inspectors must rely on the observable conditions they can evaluate, such as moisture indicators, odors, past water issues, and client concerns, while remembering that testing simply provides data by comparing indoor spore levels to the outdoor environment. It’s also important to address a common misconception in the industry: the belief that mold testing will “kill a deal.” In reality, finding mold rarely stops a sale from closing. Most results fall within normal, manageable ranges, and when issues are found, testing usually helps buyers and agents understand the problem. Mold testing gives buyers clarity and the opportunity to negotiate repairs if needed. And in the rare case where mold is significant enough to influence a sale, that information protects the family and allows them to make an informed decision. Inspectors shouldn’t hesitate to recommend mold testing when the situation warrants it. Providing clear, unbiased information empowers clients, strengthens trust with agents, and ensures that hidden issues aren’t overlooked. In the end, mold testing isn’t a deal-killer; it’s a due diligence tool that helps everyone involved make smarter decisions.
About the Author
Dylan McIntosh is a Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH) who has performed hundreds of mold assessments in residential, commercial, and healthcare settings. He is also a PAACB Certified Spore Analyst who has analyzed thousands of airborne and surface mold samples. Dylan is currently the Director of Operations for Sporecyte, the leading AI platform for fungal analysis.
Published by OREP Insurance Services, LLC. Calif. License #0K99465