FHFA Puts Brakes on Fannie’s Bifurcated Program

by Isaac Peck, Editor

Many appraisers took Fannie Mae’s new Value Verify pilot program, featuring bifurcated appraisals, as the beginning of the end of the profession. Now Working RE has learned that a part of the Value Verify process has been put on hold.

Over the last few months rumors have circulated around the industry that the Value Verify program was “dead.” Well, not exactly. But the news does indicate there may be a watchdog on duty.

Fannie Mae told WRE this week: “In early 2020, at the instruction of FHFA, we will adjust the Value Verify process to pause the Data & Done option (our bifurcated valuation process that does not ultimately result in the delivery of an appraisal). We will continue to offer the Data & Appraisal option within Value Verify on a limited pilot basis as a means to evaluate possible improvements to our collateral risk management and create a more efficient appraisal process.”

In other words, Fannie’s Value Verify pilot program of testing bifurcated appraisals is continuing but in a modified, more prudent fashion.

Fannie Mae, which is still in conservatorship, is currently regulated by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). Starting in 2017, FHFA tasked Fannie Mae with “Modernizing the Appraisal Process,” and the result was Fannie’s bifurcated appraisal pilot program, which it calls Value Verify.

In order to understand what has changed, we first have to understand Fannie’s Value Verify initiative. Under Fannie Mae’s initiative, a property data collector, not necessarily a licensed appraiser, would inspect a home and report back on the condition of the property (click Bifurcated Appraisals for more).

Based on the characteristics of the property indicated by the Property Data Collection (PDC), Fannie’s Value Verify initiative offers the lender (and the borrower) one of two options:

(1) Data and Done (an appraisal waiver based on PDC data).

(2) A desktop appraisal (Fannie’s new 1004P).

So while Fannie’s Value Verify pilot is continuing, starting in early 2020, FHFA has instructed Fannie to pause its “Data and Done” alternative that would completely waive the 1004P desktop appraisal and allow for loan approval based only on the PDC.

Lyle Radke, Director of Collateral Policy and Strategy at Fannie Mae, presented the Proposed Solution Framework slide (Figure 1 below) in his presentations at various appraiser conferences throughout 2019.

FHFA is essentially halting the Value Verify #1 Option: Data and Done, while allowing Fannie to continue with its bifurcated pilot model Value Verify #2: Data & Appraisal.





Figure 1

This is good news for consumers because the non-biased eyes of a professionally trained and licensed appraiser will continue to be present.

Working RE has reached out to FHFA seeking additional information on why it has halted this part of Fannie’s initiative, as well FHFA’s vision for Fannie’s “Appraisal Modernization” efforts.

Bifurcated Appraisal Survey

According to the OREP/Working RE National Bifurcated Appraisal Survey, which now has over 3,000 respondents, most appraisers still have not participated in the pilot program, and most do not intend to. The main reasons are liability concerns regarding the quality of data furnished by a non-licensed appraiser, as well as the difficulty appraising a property without inspecting it or visiting the neighborhood.

The completion rate of the survey is 100%, meaning everyone answered every question. The average time to complete the survey is three minutes. You can add your voice and comments by taking the Survey here .

Nearly 800 of the 3,000 respondents have left comments as well, such as this one: “FNMA is contradicting themselves. When CU started, Fannie was sending warning letters to appraisers sating the ratings used for condition and quality were different than another appraisers. Now it is OK to have an untrained third party making those calls? How ridiculous is this?”

And: “Not sure what the advantages are, versus just the appraiser completing the process as usual. It appears that no one else cares about USPAP but the appraiser, who is held to its standards and integrity.”

This is a developing story. Check back at WorkingRE.com regularly for the latest news and information.

