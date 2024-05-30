Working RE Summer 2024

From the Editor

Readers Respond

NAR Settlement: What It Means for Appraisers

Valuing Appraiser Professionalism: The Blueprint for Survival

What’s Happening With Appraisal Fees? New Survey Seeks Answers

Appraisal Institute CEO Cindy Chance Addresses Bias Flak

Discrimination Lawsuit Update: Baltimore Case Carries On

Appraisal Insights With Freddie Mac

When Is Single Family a Multi-Family Appraisal?

NAA President Malinda Griffin on Career, Advocacy, Barriers

Industry News

