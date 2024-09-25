Working RE Fall 2024
- From the Editor
- Readers Respond
- NAR Settlement: What It Means for Appraisers
- From Panic to Profit: One Appraiser’s Story of Survival and Growth
- Push to Regulate Property Data Collectors
- AI in Real Estate Appraising: Embracing the Future Together
- TAF Under Pressure: New President Takes the Reins
- How a Chink in Your Armor Can Create an Ugly Outcome
- Why Report a State Board Investigation or Complaint
- NAR Settlement Opens New Business Opportunities
