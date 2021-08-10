Working RE Fall 2021

Find these articles in the new edition.

OREP insureds enjoy the magazine for free.

• Congress Takes Aim at Discrimination

in Appraisals

• Spotlight on Appraiser Capacity

During the Pandemic

• GSE Buybacks and Remediation Letters

• Tips for Training New Appraisers

• Wealth and Why

• Racial Bias in Real Estate

• Insurance IQ: Defining Professional Services

• Skapinetz Wins Against Coester VMS

• 2021 Fee Survey Results

• Professional Marketplace

• Industry News