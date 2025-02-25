Working RE Winter/Spring 2025 Find these articles in this issue. *OREP members enjoy the magazine for free.
- From the Publisher
- Readers Respond
- DOJ vs. Appraises and Rocket Mortgage
- FHFA’s Massive Expansion of Appraisal Waivers: What It Really Means
- Fair Housing Laws and Their Impact on Real Estate Appraisers
- Fannie, Freddie: New Market Analysis Requirements February 4th
- Going In-Depth on a Delicate Issue: The Invisible Fence of Racial Discrimination
- Appraiser Growth and Profitability: Key Things to Focus On
- Appraiser Diversity Initiative: Training the Next Generation
