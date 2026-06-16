Summer 2026

Working RE Winter/Spring 2026

Find these articles in this issue. *OREP Members enjoy the magazine for free.

From the Publisher

Readers Respond

2026 Appraiser Survey: State of the Profession

Include E&O in Appraisal Reports? Just Say No

Florida Class Action: What’s It Mean for Appraisers?

Am I Being Paranoid, or Is There Another Reason?

An Abridged History of the Appraiser Profession

Becoming an Appraiser: courage to Grow Beyond Training

AO-41: TAF’s New Tech Guidance and What it Means

When Appraisers Take the Stand

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