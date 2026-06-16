Summer 2026

Working RE Winter/Spring 2026
Find these articles in this issue. *OREP Members enjoy the magazine for free.
- From the Publisher
- Readers Respond
- 2026 Appraiser Survey: State of the Profession
- Include E&O in Appraisal Reports? Just Say No
- Florida Class Action: What’s It Mean for Appraisers?
- Am I Being Paranoid, or Is There Another Reason?
- An Abridged History of the Appraiser Profession
- Becoming an Appraiser: courage to Grow Beyond Training
- AO-41: TAF’s New Tech Guidance and What it Means
- When Appraisers Take the Stand
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