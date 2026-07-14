The Perfect Storm

by Stan Bajerski

Right now, we are in the most unusual real estate market that I have ever experienced in 37 years as a home inspector. I have been through two stock market crashes, several waves of foreclosures and a pandemic. Yet here we are. Many areas of the country have low inventory. That, combined with high interest rates, multiple bids, and lots of buyers—havoc is running amok in the real estate market, especially for home inspectors—creating the “perfect storm”.

It’s not a perfect storm for the buyers—they get involved in bidding wars where they offer over the asking price. It’s not good for the home seller even though their home value has risen, because now they have to enter the same crazy market. It’s certainly not good for home inspectors either. So, who benefits from this perfect storm? Real estate agents. How can that be if they sell fewer houses? Through the waiving of the home inspection.

It is the real estate profession driven under the guise of supply and demand. It has been estimated that at a minimum one out of every four buyers is waiving their inspection. It all boils down to an addition to the real estate tactics to maintain control and run interference and counter offensives to combat the home inspection profession as it’s developed over time.

First, I need to set up a history of my experiences in the home inspection profession to shed some light on what’s now going on and how it developed over the years. Folklore has it that the first fee paid for a home inspection performed in Connecticut was in the late 60s. A friend of a contractor was buying a house, and he asked his contractor friend, we will call him JG, to come walk through the home and tell him his thoughts. I guess we can call that the first “walk and talk”. After a cursory evaluation of the home, JG gave the thumbs up, and the friend purchased the home. He was so happy with JG’s walk through; he began telling friends who were purchasing homes about him. Not too long after, JG performed the first fee-paid home inspection.

This first home inspection changed the real estate industry. For the years before its inception, a homebuyer was on their own when purchasing a home. They chose a Realtor® and found a home that they thought would meet their needs. Most often, they really had no idea what condition it was in. The home would be appraised by a bank or mortgage company, and the buyer would secure a loan. The deal would move forward smoothly. The Realtors®, who were in complete control, would get their commission checks for marketing a home and shuffling papers and the buyer was cleared to move in. Soon after that, a roof could leak, a heating system or water heater could fail, or the basement could flood, and the expense would fall squarely on the shoulders of the new homeowner. The Realtors® didn’t care; they got their commission and were moving on to the next sale.

I can only imagine what went through Realtors®‘ minds the first time they heard the term “home inspection”. There was likely a buzz in every office within the distance of a local phone call. The real estate industry must have waited with bated breath to see how the scenario would develop. Early home inspection appointments were made by the inspector with the owner of the home. Neither the buyer nor the Realtor® was in attendance. A written report was issued after several days. It was written on a typewriter and delivered by “snail mail”. Reading about defects in a report and not being there to see the actual problem or condition could minimize or over dramatize a concern. Sometimes buyers accepted defects that were major because they did not understand the severity of the comments. Others would panic over every detail in the report and would pull out of the deal.

Prior to the first home inspection, if your bid was accepted and you were able to secure financing, you were legally bound to purchase the home. No cold feet allowed. Now people have reasons to back out. The real estate profession was not happy because they were going to lose some of their control.

My first encounter with the term “home inspection” was during the purchase of my home in 1988. My wife of four months and I stumbled across a house that we both fell in love with. We called the agent and there were no pressure tactics, she let the house sell itself. On our first visit, she led us to the rear entrance of the home, I noticed the oversized two car garage, and my wife noticed the oversized kitchen addition. We wanted to put a bid in right then and there. But, before we got any further, she told us that there was another couple interested in the home.

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