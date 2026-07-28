|
> E&O/GL Insurance for Home Inspectors
2026 Home Inspector State of the Profession Survey Results
by Isaac Peck, Publisher
Home inspectors have a lot of opinions about their profession. What’s been harder to come by is data.
How much are inspectors charging? How are they finding their clients? Are they using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools—and if so, for what? These are questions that come up constantly in conversations across the industry, but without a systematic effort to collect answers, the profession has largely been working from anecdote and assumption.
That matters more right now than it might have a few years ago. Home inspectors today are navigating a profession in flux—evolving technology, shifting real estate market conditions, and the growing question of AI. The decisions inspectors are making on these fronts aren’t small ones, and making them without reliable benchmarks is a real disadvantage.
The 2026 Home Inspector State of the Profession survey, organized by Working RE Home Inspector and OREP Insurance, set out to change that. The results below reflect responses from home inspectors across the country on everything from company size and marketing spend to pricing, business challenges, and AI adoption. The survey data is provided free to home inspectors and industry stakeholders to help you benchmark your business against your peers.
With 261 responses recorded, the results are worth a close look. Some chose to skip certain questions. See the results here.
1. How many people are employed at your home inspection company?
2. What region of the U.S. are you in?
3. What is your yearly level of income from your home inspector employment?
4. What do you charge for a standard single-family home inspection?
5. How long have you been inspecting?
6. How old are you?
(story continues below)
(story continues)
7. Do you currently carry Cyber Insurance coverage?
8. Do you currently carry E&O and/or General Liability Insurance?
9. What is your biggest challenge as a home inspector?
10. How many home inspections does your firm perform per month?
11. Do you plan to leave/retire from home inspecting in the next:
12. Do you plan to add Commercial Inspection Services in the next 12-24 months?
13. What type of Commercial Properties do you inspect? (Select all that apply.)
(story continues below)
(story continues)
14. Are you using AI tools in your home inspection business? (Select all that apply.)
15. What is your primary source of new client leads? (Select only one.)
16. Are you using AI tools—ChatGPT or another Large Language Model (LLM) in your personal/professional life?
17. Do you offer any ancillary services apart from standard home inspections? (Select all that apply.)
18. Do you belong to a professional home inspection association? (Select all that apply.)
19. What is your approx. monthly marketing spend?
About the Author
Isaac Peck is the Publisher of Working RE magazine and the Senior Broker and President of OREP.org, a leading provider of E&O insurance for savvy professionals in 50 states and DC. Over 14,000 professionals trust OREP for their E&O and liability insurance. Isaac received his master’s degree in accounting at San Diego State University. Reach Isaac at isaac@orep.org or (888) 347-5273. CA License #4116465.
Published by OREP Insurance Services, LLC. Calif. License #0K99465