2026 Home Inspector State of the Profession Survey Results

by Isaac Peck, Publisher

Home inspectors have a lot of opinions about their profession. What’s been harder to come by is data.



How much are inspectors charging? How are they finding their clients? Are they using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools—and if so, for what? These are questions that come up constantly in conversations across the industry, but without a systematic effort to collect answers, the profession has largely been working from anecdote and assumption.



That matters more right now than it might have a few years ago. Home inspectors today are navigating a profession in flux—evolving technology, shifting real estate market conditions, and the growing question of AI. The decisions inspectors are making on these fronts aren’t small ones, and making them without reliable benchmarks is a real disadvantage.



The 2026 Home Inspector State of the Profession survey, organized by Working RE Home Inspector and OREP Insurance, set out to change that. The results below reflect responses from home inspectors across the country on everything from company size and marketing spend to pricing, business challenges, and AI adoption. The survey data is provided free to home inspectors and industry stakeholders to help you benchmark your business against your peers.



With 261 responses recorded, the results are worth a close look. Some chose to skip certain questions. See the results here.



1. How many people are employed at your home inspection company?



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2. What region of the U.S. are you in?



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3. What is your yearly level of income from your home inspector employment?



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4. What do you charge for a standard single-family home inspection?



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5. How long have you been inspecting?



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6. How old are you?



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