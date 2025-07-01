Working RE Summer 2025 Find these articles in this issue. *OREP Members enjoy the magazine for free.

From the Editor

Readers Respond

Could a Class Action Lawsuit Finally Unbundle Hidden AMC Fees?

A New Era in Valuation: How UAD 3.6 and the Redesigned URAR Will Reshape the Appraisal Landscape

In the Appraiser’s Corner: Interview with Craig Capilla

The New UAD Quality Equation: Interior + Exterior = Overall Rating

Insurance IQ: Indemnification Agreements

How Appraisers Bring Human Insight to the Most Unique Homes in the Country

The Short-Term Rental Dilemma

Trump’s War on DEI: What It Means for Appraisers

Subscription includes guarantee delivery of each print magazine, access to the Working RE Library online and discounts on webinars, continuing education and much more. Click to learn more.

*Member Benefits part of OREP Membership. Min. Membership fee of $60. Insurance provided through the OREP Risk Purchasing Group. Membership products available for purchase separately.