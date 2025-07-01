Working RE Summer 2025 Find these articles in this issue. *OREP Members enjoy the magazine for free.
- From the Editor
- Readers Respond
- Could a Class Action Lawsuit Finally Unbundle Hidden AMC Fees?
- A New Era in Valuation: How UAD 3.6 and the Redesigned URAR Will Reshape the Appraisal Landscape
- In the Appraiser’s Corner: Interview with Craig Capilla
- The New UAD Quality Equation: Interior + Exterior = Overall Rating
- Insurance IQ: Indemnification Agreements
- How Appraisers Bring Human Insight to the Most Unique Homes in the Country
- The Short-Term Rental Dilemma
- Trump’s War on DEI: What It Means for Appraisers
