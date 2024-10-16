Succeeding as a Solo Home Inspector: It’s About More Than Volume

by Kendra Budd, Editor

Being a home inspector can lead to a very rewarding career. After all, you get to help homebuyers make one of the most important decisions of their lives. But there’s more to it than simply being good at inspecting homes or doing massive numbers of inspections.

Though many inspectors like to talk about the insane amount of inspections they do each month, what exactly does success mean? What follows is some of my philosophy on setting fees, knowing your self-worth and finding a healthy work-life balance.

Why Pricing Matters

Pricing is one area of the business where I think most inspectors go wrong. This is evident in the decades-long race to the bottom and price degradation that our industry has seen. In fact, the price for home inspections hasn’t really changed much in 20 years, while the cost of living, inflation and the services we are expected to deliver have all increased.

Most inspectors have simply had to make up for this deficit by finding ways to cram more inspections into their calendar. For most of us, this can be a big cost to our personal lives.

The most common trend is to price yourself “competitively.” Pricing strategy can make or break your career as a home inspector. It can make the difference between being successful in the long term or burning out in three years.

If you price too low, you may find yourself overworked, with family and friends who miss you. But if you price too high, you might not have the right value proposition to support it. Finding the sweet spot is crucial.

That said, there are some rarely considered aspects and ramifications to pricing. For example, if you price too low, you create a low-cost brand identity and set precedence and expectation among real estate agents and clients that you are the “cheap inspector.” This trend can damage the entire industry and set the stage for a race to the bottom, such as finding ourselves in today’s reality in which inspectors by and large are competing around $300 nationwide.

Avoid the Low-Price Trap

This is the most common trend. It’s tempting for new inspectors to start with low prices to attract clients. Many of us started out broke and desperate for work. I get it. I’ve been there. But what often happens is you quickly figure out that you’re working long hours and scraping by, and that’s a fast track to burnout. Your personal relationships may suffer, or even worse, end over it.

Consider as well that low prices also attract cheap clients who may not value your expertise and hard work, and are the most likely to complain, question your qualifications or even file lawsuits.

By pricing yourself on the lower end of the spectrum, you wind up “competing” for the worst clients.

Know Your Worth

One of the most important steps in setting your prices is understanding your worth. This is also an area that many inspectors struggle with. This starts with believing in yourself and having the confidence to command premier pricing.

This means taking into account your certifications, experience, key differentiators and the value you bring to clients. Remember, you’re not just inspecting homes, you’re giving clients peace of mind and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in future repairs.

In my past life, I worked in marketing for the wine industry. It was common for wine to be bottled in several different bottles and labels at different price points. The very same wine can be sold at $8 and at $60. The part that always intrigued me was that the $8 bottle always got terrible reviews, while everyone raved about the $60 bottle of wine. This is valuable insight into how the human mind works, and how pricing can impact the experience a customer has.

I often say in my webinars, “In a world full of Timex watches, be the Rolex.” The crazy truth is your clients will have a better experience and think more highly of your expertise when they have to pay a lot for it.

Let’s use my pricing as an example. Today, I serve a region in which the median base rate for a home inspection is between $300 and $425 on the high side. My base rate is $650 up to 2,000 square feet. Yes, that includes manufactured homes, cottages, tiny houses or log cabins. With ancillaries factored in, my current inspection average is around $870, but I routinely have inspections scheduled well above $1,000.

As a result, I am usually booked two weeks in advance and carry a waiting list from June to September. This is the first year I haven’t worked a single weekend, and I limit my schedule to only one inspection on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Communicating Value

With that in mind, how do you command a higher price when your competition is priced lower than you? This is the most common question I get, and this is where the real strategy has to come into play. The unfortunate reality is that very few inspectors have a business or pricing strategy at all.

To command a higher price for your services, you must communicate your value to potential clients and Realtors. This is where your marketing and client interactions are crucial. Make sure your website, business cards and other marketing materials clearly articulate why you’re worth the investment, and be sure to focus on key differentiators. For example, how are you better than your competition? You must set the bar high and strive to meet it—every day. You must strive to be the best in order to price yourself as the best.

When talking to potential clients, be confident in your pricing. Explain how thorough and detailed your reports are, and how it can save them money and stress in the long run. Use customer reviews and testimonials to back it up.

In addition, make sure your branding is top-notch. Most inspectors I’ve helped start with the idea that branding is their logo. I often have to explain that branding is everything you do and are. It is your entire image. Branding is your reputation. It starts with your phone etiquette, marketing and advertising cohesion—all your ads and collateral should look professional and consistent. It is your uniform, your work vehicle and even your smile when you greet clients.

It’s all branding, and it should all support your value proposition.

Time Is Invaluable

Most of us were taught to be careful with money, money management, and how to save. However, few of us were ever raised to understand we are all born with just a finite handful of minutes to live. You can always make more money. But with all the money in the world, you can’t buy an extra minute of life.

Thus, be careful how you spend your minutes!

Having the right pricing strategy doesn’t just affect your income; it also impacts your schedule. With higher prices, you don’t have to book as many inspections to meet your financial goals. This gives you more flexibility in your schedule and reduces the chances of burnout. It also leaves more inspections for your fellow inspectors to do. Our entire industry benefits when you raise your prices.

Use this extra time wisely. Invest in ongoing education to stay at the top of your field. Attend industry conferences, take courses, and stay updated on the latest inspection techniques and tools. This continuous learning will further justify your premium pricing. And, remember: Be great at communicating all of this in your marketing.

Achieving Work-Life Balance

Ultimately, I hope your goal is to achieve a happy work-life balance. This means having enough time for your professional and personal life. When you price your services right, you won’t be constantly stressed about money, and you’ll have more time to spend on the things you love.

Set boundaries for your work hours and stick to them. It can be easy to let work spill over into evenings and weekends, but this can also lead to burnout. Prioritize your personal time just as you do your work time.

By setting your prices correctly and managing your time effectively, you’ll build a sustainable business. This means long-term success without compromising your health or happiness. Happy clients, a solid reputation and a balanced life will follow.

The Bottom Line

Succeeding as a home inspector isn’t just about being good at inspecting homes. It’s certainly not about how many inspections you can knock out quickly. And it’s definitely not about allowing your business to consume your life.

It’s about setting the right prices to achieve a healthy work-life balance. When you value your time and expertise, you can build a successful and sustainable business that allows you to enjoy all aspects of your life. Your loved ones will benefit, too.

Remember, it’s not just about making a living—it’s about living well. By pricing your services correctly, you can achieve the balance you need to succeed and thrive as a home inspector. So, take a step back, evaluate your worth and set your prices accordingly. Your future self will thank you, as will I.

About the Author

Preston Kincaid is a Certified Master Inspector based in Oxford, New York. He is a social media influencer known as “Inspector Preston” on TikTok and other platforms. He runs a family business with his 23-year-old daughter, Trista, managing the office, and his 17-year-old son, Austin, in training to take over the business. He also offers mentoring webinars for home inspectors via www.hijumpstart.com.

