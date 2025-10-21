Working RE Fall 2025 Find these articles in this issue. *OREP Members enjoy the magazine for free.

From the Editor

Readers Respond

Flooded With Change: Appraisers Tackle a Dynamic URAR and UAD 3.6

Case Dismissed: Ohio Appraiser Wins Discrimination Lawsuit

Unlocking Success With an Appraiser Franchise? Interview With Chad Barker

Beyond Terminology: What Fannie Mae’s Selling Guide Updates Mean for Appraisers

An AMC as a Partner to Appraisers and Lenders? Interview with Jessie Ruckel

Highest and Best—and the Highest Value

Journey of a New Appraiser: How Katya Borisova Found Her Niche

USPAP and the State Board

Appraiser Vindicated: Lanham Discrimination Lawsuit Dismissed in Maryland

