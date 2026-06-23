Due Diligence in Disputed Dwellings: Squatter Awareness for Inspectors

by Isaac Peck, Publisher

You push open the front door, clipboard in hand, expecting dust and silence. Instead, the air is thick with the scent of instant noodles and damp laundry. There’s a mattress on the living room floor and a phone charger plugged into the wall. Someone’s living here. Nobody told you this; the agents and seller must have all been unaware. Heart pounding, your eyes scan for movement. Then you hear footsteps, slow and deliberate, coming from upstairs. You’re not alone.

This inspection just became something else entirely.

The Reality of Squatters and the Coming Increase in Squatting

Squatters are an uncomfortable but increasingly common reality in the real estate landscape—and home inspectors are often the last professionals to discover them. As housing costs continue to rise and vacancy rates climb, squatting is poised to become more frequent, especially in areas with high foreclosure rates, slow property turnover, or ambiguous ownership records. For inspectors, this means more surprise encounters, more complicated site visits, and a greater need for calm, informed responses.

The reasons behind this trend are structural, not sensational. Economic instability, housing shortages, and a growing population of unhoused or precariously housed individuals have created conditions where occupying an empty home—illegally or semi-legally—can feel like the only viable option. At the same time, many properties sit vacant due to probate delays, investor neglect, or stalled renovations. In some jurisdictions, laws governing adverse possession or tenant protections can make it difficult for owners to quickly remove unauthorized occupants, especially if utilities are active or mail is being delivered.

And with increasing mass-purchases of vacant properties by financial firms and companies that are often far away from those properties, those rows of empty homes will present a golden opportunity for illicit occupation.

While several states have recently passed legislation aimed at streamlining the removal of squatters, the practical impact of these laws remains uncertain. Enforcement varies widely, and legal definitions of “squatter” versus “tenant” can be murky. For home inspectors, this legal gray area underscores the importance of preparation, not panic. Squatters may be present during inspections, and their existence doesn’t necessarily mean danger—but it does mean inspectors should know how to document, report, and proceed according to best practices.

This article explores what inspectors need to understand about squatting: why it’s increasing, how it affects inspections, and what best practices can help inspectors stay safe, ethical, and effective. The goal isn’t to vilify squatters or dramatize encounters, but rather to equip inspectors with the knowledge and mindset to navigate a shifting housing landscape with confidence.

Many Causes

Squatting arises from a complex web of economic, legal, social, and psychological factors. For home inspectors, understanding this landscape is key to approaching squatter-related inspections with professionalism and not alarm.

At the forefront is the housing affordability crisis. In many regions, rents and home prices have outpaced wages for years, leaving thousands unable to secure stable housing. When shelters are full and rental applications routinely denied, occupying a vacant property—especially one that appears abandoned—can feel like the only option.

Vacancy itself is a major driver. Homes left empty due to foreclosure, probate delays, stalled renovations, or speculative investment often sit unmonitored for months. These properties may have working utilities, unsecured entrances, or signs of neglect that make them attractive to squatters seeking shelter or a foothold.

Legal ambiguity adds another layer. In some states, laws around adverse possession, tenant protections, or eviction procedures can unintentionally incentivize squatting. If someone occupies a property long enough, receives mail there, or pays utility bills, they may gain temporary legal standing that complicates removal, particularly in jurisdictions where law enforcement won’t intervene without a court order (Some jurisdictions allow law enforcement or landlords to evict without a court order, often under emergency or administrative rules. Others require formal judicial proceedings to protect due process, ensuring tenants receive notice, a hearing, and legal recourse before removal).

Although often overlooked, psychological factors also play a role in homelessness and squatting. Mental illness, trauma, and substance-use disorders can contribute to housing instability and make it difficult for individuals to navigate traditional housing systems. Squatting may be a survival strategy for those who’ve fallen through institutional cracks.

Finally, squatting is sometimes a social or political statement. Some occupants are part of organized groups reclaiming unused space for collective living or protest. These situations are likely to be legally complex or emotionally charged.

As a home inspector, you aren’t responsible for people’s economic insecurity, mental instability, or political radicalism. You’re responsible for your client getting what they are paying you for, and your own safety and security. But understanding these many causes of squatting will help you recognize and understand the situations you encounter.

You are, in fact, increasingly likely to encounter such situations. Several sources point to immanent increases in unauthorized occupation of properties, including reports from metro areas in several parts of the country. One of the clearest indicators that squatting is likely to persist and increase is the rising number of cost-burdened renters: those spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing. According to Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies, high rent and stagnant wages have pushed more households into financial precarity, contributing to a sharp rise in homelessness and informal housing arrangements. Combined with elevated home prices, tight inventory, and legal ambiguity, this trend suggests squatting will remain a growing challenge.

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