Webinar: AI for Appraisers: A Practical Starting Point

AI for Appraisers: A Practical Starting Point

AI. Everyone is talking about it. The business “gurus” say if you’re not using AI, you’ll get left behind.

Most appraisers are asking a simpler question: what is a realistic place to start? If you are just getting started with AI, or maybe you’ve experimented with tools like ChatGPT, this free webinar is for you. It is designed specifically for working appraisers who want a practical entry point for using AI in their business.

Working RE Publisher Isaac Peck walks through where AI actually adds value, where it doesn’t, and what risks to watch out for.

It will include:

Clear, plain-English examples of how appraisers can use AI today

Common AI mistakes and risks appraisers should avoid

How to think about AI as a tool, not a replacement

Practical categories where AI can save time and reduce friction

If you’re AI-curious but still not sure how AI can fit into your business…

This webinar is for you.

When: Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 10 am Pacific Time

Presenter: Isaac Peck

