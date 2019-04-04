“One of the best courses that I have had in 17 years!”

The Power of Praise

By Rachel Massey, SRA, AI-RRS, IFA

A few days ago, I received a really nice compliment from a reviewer with the Farm Credit Bureau. I had completed a complex appraisal assignment and was expecting multiple revision requests, but instead, got a note saying how thorough my appraisal report was and thanking me for the work. A couple days later, I got a call from a relocation company reviewer on another mind-boggling relocation assignment. Again, I was expecting multiple questions about the report since it was complex and atypical for the area. Instead this reviewer proceeded to tell me that it was one of the most detailed and well-developed reports he had seen in all his years reviewing relocation work. Boy I wish I had that one in writing!

Granted, I tend to be a bit verbose because I like to write, and I believe that it is important that my work be understandable, and not just now but in the future. I tend to put a similar amount of effort into the communication side for all clients, and like to think that my work product is solid. This begs the question of why two reviewers went out of their way to compliment my work, when it seems that almost every mortgage assignment that I complete for a production group, comes back with stipulations. Stipulations that I forgot to add a listing which was a requirement of the engagement agreement (yes, I missed that) or that I didn’t put a sketch of an unfinished basement in the report (yes, I missed that as well). No words of thank you for an otherwise job well done. I missed something, fix it.



I fixed it quickly and both reports closed out quickly through the system, but I felt foolish and unappreciated. No doubt I earned some “black marks” against me for “poor quality” because the reviewer had to come back for a “correction.” These stipulations are almost always about a lender overlay, not a Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac requirement. They are rarely anything that affects the quality of the report, but do affect my ranking with the lender client, since a revision was needed.

Having spent many years as a reviewer dealing with post-funding issues (quite often buy-backs from the GSEs), I completely understand why lenders end up with overlays above and beyond the Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac requirements. However, I have never seen a buy-back due to an appraisal lacking a listing on a stable market appraisal, nor one because there was a lack of a sketch of an unfinished basement. These types of stipulations are wasting time and resources for both the appraiser and the lender client but this is a topic for another story.

My question here is, was the work quality that caused positive feedback from a couple of reviewers truly different than the quality that engendered stipulations? Probably not. I did make a mistake on my two mortgage assignments related to including a listing in a stable market, and not including a sketch of an unfinished basement. Both of these were in the engagement agreements that I received, and both agreements were “scanned” by me as opposed to read with my red pen in hand. Each assignment was completed with care and with attention to communicating the results in a clear and understandable manner but two parties appreciated the efforts and the other two were seemingly only concerned that all of their checklist items were met. I have no idea if the other two mortgage assignments were read by a human being, or simply run through a checklist review.

Reviewers- why does this even matter? Does it matter? As someone who tries to always deliver the best work, it does to me. The reviewers who went out of their way to reach out in a positive way made my day. The reviews who came back with stipulations made me realize that I am going to have to bullet point each lender requirement much more carefully going forward so that I do not get a stipulation on something that I know is not required by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, but a separate lender overlay. I am going to continue to put in the effort to do my best regardless of whether I receive a compliment or a stipulation, but as I eventually become busier, I will concentrate my efforts on the work for the clients who care, and do less and less for those who are only looking for minimum criterion of checklist items.

(story continues)

In spite of these similarities, there are three significant differences between the systems, and none are good for appraisers. Like lawyers, accountants and other professionals licensed to promote public trust, appraisers agree to forfeit some rights. In civil or criminal courts we have the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination but in the administrative process we have agreed to submit for review our appraisal, workfile and all other relevant evidence that may be incriminating. In addition, investigators in the administrative process are required to look beyond the complaint for wrongdoing.

The Sixth Amendment right “to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation” prior to trial doesn’t work the same in the disciplinary process. How complaints are received and investigated varies to some extent state to state, but all states are required to follow the guidelines set forth by the Appraisal Subcommittee. Title XI Policy Statement 7 Section B2 says “States must analyze each complaint to determine whether additional violations, especially those relating to USPAP, should be added to the complaint.” So a complaint filed by an angry agent or homeowner because of a “low” value will be subject to a mandatory USPAP review of the entire report and work file. Think of your neighbor calling the police because your music is too loud. Policy statement 7 would require the police to search your house for any other possible violations and the administrative rules would require you to unlock all the doors and hand them all your records.

Another inherent disadvantage for appraisers is that our response to a complaint comes before we know what, if any, violations are found. After receiving a complaint notification, appraisers are required to respond. This response is part of the investigative file, so the investigation cannot start without offering this opportunity to respond to the appraiser. In addition to addressing the charges within the complaint, the response is an opportunity for the appraiser to show investigators that any potential USPAP non-compliance is not worthy of disciplinary action. After the investigation, appraisers are allowed the opportunity to defend themselves against the specific violations found but this comes after non-compliance has been identified. At this point, the defense revolves more around disciplinary action rather than compliance. The cart is in front of the horse. An appraiser’s initial defense against violations comes before knowing what violations are found. As such, it is possible that appraisers might point out deficiencies that might have gone unnoticed. It’s much easier (and cheaper) to mount a defense when you know the specific charges, and since the initial response is part of that defense, wouldn’t it make sense to submit it after the state has identified specific wrong doing?

It’s important to point out that appraisers, like any licensed professional are not forfeiting any constitutional rights. Administrative reviews, investigations and disciplinary actions surrounding licensing are different. In order to maintain public trust, licensed professionals like appraisers, lawyers, accountants and others agree to agency oversight, which often requires mandatory submission of records. Should professionals become involved in the civil or criminal justice system, all our civil rights still apply. It is only in the administration of our profession where we face these disadvantages.

It’s also important to point out that state agencies are not out to get you. During the course of helping my friend and researching this article, I spoke to nearly a dozen workers from state agencies. They were all friendly and tried to help where they could. They are just doing their jobs like you and I, but within a system that is flawed. One head enforcement officer noted that he sees the role of his department as going after bank robbers, not jaywalkers. They are looking for the bad actors that diminish the public trust. Agency employees are like reviewers, they are looking at appraisals rather than appraisers. Similarly, my complaints are with the system, not those who administer it.

(story continues)

In case you believe I am alone, I asked a couple questions through Survey Monkey (limited to 100 responses) to gauge sentiment among other appraisers. The first question was whether positive feedback makes a difference in presentation: 58 out of 99 responses indicated that it does make a difference. Only 21% of the respondents said they would do the same work regardless of feedback, and another 20% indicated they would put the client who provided positive feedback above others. The responses follow.

In Texas, over the past three years, 25% to 33% of complaints resulted in disciplinary action. That means that 67% to 75% of those angry or concerned enough to file a complaint received a letter explaining that their complaint had no merit or jurisdiction. It makes sense that the majority of complaints filed are by unintended users. There are more of them than there are intended users. So both statistically and practically they are the largest segment of the public but they are the least informed with regard to proper appraisal practice. This raises a good question: are we targeting the promotion of public trust to the right segment of the public?

It’s free and easy to file a complaint against an appraiser but costly and difficult to defend. Complaining is as easy and as common as breathing. We all do it. I’m complaining about complaints right now! Solutions, on the other hand, are tougher to come up with. I don’t have all the answers but I do have a few suggestions for how to improve the system.

Get rid of Policy Statement 7. Address only the complaint’s specific allegations. If the allegations have no merit let the complainant know but leave the rest of the appraisal alone. Put the cart behind the horse. Change the administrative rules so that the appraiser may respond to the complaint after specific USPAP violations have been found by separating the submission of the work file and the response. Give appraisers the chance to defend against specific violations rather than having to guess at what might be found. Dismiss complaints filed due to “low” values only. In spite of the fact that that is what drives complaints (and perhaps mistrust), it is antithetical to the purpose of appraisers and encourages bad behavior. Measure and promote public trust. The Appraisal Foundation or state agencies should measure public trust surrounding the policies of the Appraiser Standards and Qualifications Boards through surveys or other metrics. Increased promotional efforts would be worthwhile as well. Perhaps a link within the appraisal to an informational video produced by the Foundation about what an appraisal is and who appraisers are? Post the video described above (or a text version) on the complaint application page for each state agency so that complainants have some basic understanding of appraisal practice prior to filing a complaint.

Not many appraisers face disciplinary action but those who do appreciate what a harrowing experience it can be. Over each of the past three years in Texas, less than 1% of appraisers have been disciplined but three to four times as many have had complaints filed against them. A proper complaint response and defense take time and usually involve counsel from a lawyer and/or consultant. After receiving a complaint, appraisers are supposed to notify their E&O carrier and will have to disclose the complaint on applications to new clients. In addition to the time and money spent responding, there is the ever-present worry over the outcome, which can impact an appraiser’s ability to earn a living. The complaint process will never be entirely fair. There will always be complaints filed by angry unintended users based on nothing else but a “low” value. That said, the process has plenty of room for improvement and can at least be made fairer.

About the Author

Steve Kahane is a certified residential appraiser in Cypress, TX. After moving from Chicago to Texas 16 years ago, he transitioned from commercial to residential appraising and has valued properties ranging from $1 to over $100 million. He is a member of the National Association of Appraisers, board member for the Association of Texas Appraisers and was the recipient of ATA’s 2015 Outstanding Service Award for the Houston region.



