Persistent Appraisal Failures: Part 1

By Richard Hagar, SRA

Another phase of Fannie Mae’s Collateral Underwriter is scheduled to be implemented shortly. This will place additional pressures on appraisers to “get it right.” There still appears to be confusion on the part of many appraisers regarding several aspects of the appraisal analysis and reporting process. Let’s clear up the confusion.

Confusion often exists when facts are hidden, explanations are fragmented, reasons are unknown, and examples are nonexistent. However “confusion” also exists when people’s habits are forced to change; especially when people disagree with the reason or goal of the change.

Lenders and AMCs are telling me about their frustration with appraisers who are not adapting to the new appraisal protocols. We are seeing similar problems in our appraisal reviews so this isn’t just an AMC problem, it’s a failure on the part of a wide range of appraisers. Some examples relate to:

• Relative Comparison vs. Fixed definitions

• Quality vs. Condition Ratings

• Condition vs. Updates

• Quality vs. Updates

• Actual Age vs. Effective Age

• Location Adjustments vs. Site adjustments

• Support for Adjustments

• Use of MLS Photographs

• Comparables vs. Sales

So let’s take a look.

USPAP vs. Fannie Mae Guidelines

For the most part, Fannie Mae Guidelines are not in conflict with USPAP. While USPAP allows appraisers wide latitude on how we appraise and report findings, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs) are more demanding in how information is reported on their forms. If appraisers are creating reports that might be used by the GSEs, then supplying what the GSEs need is vital to the appraiser expecting to stay in business and obtain a Tier 1 rating along with the associated higher fees. Remember it’s their forms, their requirements and their world. If you choose not to fulfill this expectation, then expect to fail in this business segment. Remember the “Golden Rule”: He who has the gold, makes the rules. Metaphorically speaking, the GSEs are in charge of the gold, so appraisers need to live by their rules (and USPAP).

Many of the issues we are seeing are related to appraisers not adapting to new requirements. I hear appraisers stating: “This new Q&C rating system is stupid and I disagree with it.” OK, you can disagree. However, we should all remember that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s new Appraisal Quality Monitoring initiative (AQM), the Collateral Underwriter (CU), and the new Quality and Condition ratings are a response to a sytem they see as failed. And it’s not just the GSEs that are demanding higher quality work. Most properly run lenders are seeking out superior appraisers and creating new appraisal review systems; the GSE system is one among many. These new systems are designed to eliminate bad appraisers and improve the quality of future appraisals. This will benefit everyone by eliminating the form-fillers and increasing fees for the appraisers that survive the change.

Relative vs. Fixed Definitions

An “average” quality home built on stilts in the swamps of Louisiana is different from an “average” quality home constructed of concrete and steel in Santa Barbara. However, in the past, appraisers used the same term to describe both properties. This outdated protocol would classify the mega-expensive home of Bill Gates, which is located in an area of other mega-homes, as being just an “average” home because it was similar to other homes in the neighborhood. Well, if the house is common, typical, average, like many others, isn’t that how appraisers should classify the home? That’s nuts! No one who’s interested in buying the Gates’ mansion would classify that home as “average.” A classification of “average” would be misleading to readers of the appraisal and insulting to buyers and sellers of similar homes. It’s inappropriate for appraisers to use this description.

(story continues below)

(story continues)

Relative

In the past, appraisers would compare an “average” home and describe a superior home as “good” then make adjustments (Relative – How they relate to each other). The problem is the term “average” was misleading and confusing, and was the other home really superior or were appraisers merely indicating it was so they could make an adjustment? People on the street, reading our reports, wouldn’t understand the relative use of fair, average, or good – they would be confused.

Fixed Definition

With the GSEs creation of six quality definitions, appraisers can evolve and determine which definition fits the subject and comparables best. Does the house fit Q2 definition or not? Yes or no. Which definition fits the comparable best: Q1, Q2 or Q3? I know many appraisers are shaking their heads and saying “Nooooo! This system doesn’t work!” And I say: take a deep breath, this is a new appraisal world; adapt and properly classify the houses. This is no longer a simple description on how they compare or relate to each other. Today the appraiser determines which fixed definition best describes the home.

Now for part two. The market decides whether two homes with the same Q rating have the same, or different values. For some, this involves a new way of thinking and describing. (See Understanding Quality and Condition Ratings for hands-on training on Q&C ratings.)

Classifying a home is one thing, adjusting is another. Two homes that fit a certain Q rating can be perceived by buyers as having the same or different value. One home can be at the upper end of Q2 while the home next door can be at the bottom end of a Q2 rating definition. The appraiser’s job is to analyze the market and answer these questions:

A) Does the market adjust for differences between the two homes?

B) If buyers are adjusting, what is the adjustment? If there is a measurable difference in the marketplace, then make the adjustment on the grid and explain what is different between the two homes. It’s not rocket science but it is change, and appraisers must learn to adapt.

Points to Remember

Two different homes can have the same Q rating and still have market adjustments. Two different homes can have different Q ratings and there are no measurable market adjustments. Classifying is one thing, adjustments are another. Even though they are on the same line, they’re separate boxes. For lender/GSE work, Good, Average, and Fair are dead, long live the Q and C.

Not Every Area Has a Q1 Or C1

Not every market will have homes that fit every definition. Some markets may not have a Q1 while others might not have a Q6. The best house in an area does not automatically become a Q1. The worst house does not automatically become a Q6. Q and C definitions are fixed. The appraiser must classify the house under the definition that best describes the property (fixed definition vs. relative comparison).

Adjustments – List vs Opinion vs Facts

During training, many appraisers were given “adjustment sheets.” These sheets listed the theoretical adjustments that new appraisers were to use. These were “training wheels” designed to get appraisers started, they were never intended to replace analysis and facts. The problem is, many appraisers never “graduated” to using proper methodologies. Some are still using “rules of thumb” from an “adjustment sheet” handed down to them by their mentor. The figures on these scraps of paper cannot be applicable to both a farm home on twenty acres in Minnesota and a waterfront home on 5,000 sq. ft. lot in Florida. If appraisers are using these sheets, stop it! The use of these sheets is archaic. Reliance on a document like this is misleading and it indicates a lack of understanding and competency (Tier 1 vs Tier 2 appraiser).

(story continues below)

(story continues)

O

ther appraisers were inappropriately told to use their “opinion” of what an adjustment should be. This is equally inappropriate, outdated, and downright wrong. By law, adjustments must be based upon market data… facts, not opinions. In the past it was difficult for adjustments to be challenged by lenders and review appraisers. More than likely, they had less information than the original appraiser or didn’t have the time to determine the appropriately supported adjustment. As a result, adjustments were rarely challenged by lenders. In legal settings and state disciplinary actions, appraisal adjustments were challenged, but rarely for lending work. Many appraisers became form-fillers, tossing their opinions around as if they were fact. Those opinions and adjustments are not facts.

Change

Today, lenders and the GSEs have access to massive amounts of data. For the most part, it’s the same data that appraisers access. The GSEs, via data providers like CoreLogic, have access to every recorded sale in most of the 3,143 counties across the United States. Within minutes they can cross-check appraisal adjustments against the sales prices and metrics of approximately five million home sales that occur each year. New wiz-bang computer algorithms can spot opinion-based adjustments in a nanosecond. Computers “hard stop” appraisals and reviewers challenge or blacklist appraisers. Old habits die hard. Appraisers must support every adjustment, especially if you want to stay in business. Data crunching computers will become more powerful and analyze every aspect of every appraisal. This is a sampling of adjustment codes utilized just by the GSEs:

606 – GLA Adjustment is larger than the model;

607 – GLA Adjustment is smaller than the model;

610 – The appraiser’s wide range of adjusted values indicates potentially inadequate adjustment;

611 – The lot size adjustment is materially different from the model;

And these new codes will be implemented shortly, by the GSEs: 621 (GLA), 623 (Condition), 624 (Quality), 625 (View), and 626 (Location). Each of the new codes will address adjustments in the wrong direction for a specific property attribute. Message Code 632 will address the absence of time adjustments for increasing or declining market conditions that appear to be warranted.

There are more than 22 codes that apply to adjustments and the number of adjustments that the computer analyzes is growing.

Solution

In this new world, appraisers must have support, proof, and evidence for every adjustment. There are more than twenty-five different methods that can be implemented to determine adjustments. Not every method works every time or in every market but, the appraiser must understand and use these different methods. Since the GSE computers use various algorithms and forms of linear regression, understanding these basic methods is vital. If appraisers don’t understand the various methods, get educated and do it fast!

The Appraiser’s Purpose

The appraiser’s job is to provide a service to their clients while complying with USPAP. Clients need information about the market along with understanding of the subject and its value, all conveyed in a manner that the client can use. Clients hire appraisers to provide the necessary information. Appraisals are not for the appraiser, they are for the purposes of the client.

In future articles and a webinar I’ll go over other issues including:

o Upgrades vs. Condition vs Quality

o Actual Age vs. Effective Age

o Location adjustments vs. Site adjustments

o Site Adjustments for View and Waterfront

o Use of MLS photographs

o Comparables vs Sales

o Value statement and Transaction Analysis

Stay tuned! I’m trying to keep you safe out there.

About the Author

Richard Hagar, SRA, is an educator, author and owner of a busy appraisal office in the state of Washington. Hagar now offers his legendary adjustments course for CE credit in over 40 states through OREPEducation.org. The new 7-hour online CE course How to Support and Prove Your Adjustments shows appraisers proven methods for supporting adjustments. Learn how to improve the quality of your reports and defend your adjustments! OREP insureds save on this approved coursework. Sign up today at www.OREPEducation.org.

