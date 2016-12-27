Customary and Reasonable: Measuring the New Normal

by David Brauner, Senior Broker OREP

Is there a new normal when it comes to appraiser fees? Are the current fee increases enjoyed by most appraisers “Customary & Reasonable” or “price gouging” as some AMC folks contend? Or are higher fees simply “what the market can bear,” which is how many of those same AMC folks used to characterize the much lower fees of the recent past? I’m not sure. But let’s find out.

You may remember our 2010 OREP/WRE Customary and Reasonable Fee Survey. It was in response to the Home Valuation Code of Conduct agreement (HVCC), the subsequent rise of AMCs and corresponding drop in appraisal fees. Over 17,000 appraisers participated in that survey in 2010.

But times have changed. Today there are about 20 percent fewer active appraisers. Fees are rising, turn times are growing longer and there is a new normal. We examine many of these issues in the upcoming print edition of Working RE, mailing in mid-January. To support our reporting, OREP/Working RE is conducting a Fee Survey to update and measure the current state of fees and turn times. The results will show you and all interested parties what is customary and reasonable in today’s marketplace nationwide and where you live and work. The survey is anonymous.

Like the previous survey, this one is broken out by 365 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau and takes about 5 minutes to complete. It surveys eight different appraisal products including reviews and FHA appraisals and addresses appraisal turnaround time, which many insist is the biggest obstacle to quality today.

The survey results will provide you with a snapshot of today’s appraisal fees nationwide and at home. Its value will depend on your participation. We encourage you to participate.

First results will be available no later than May 1, 2017 for free and will be updated regularly as the various market areas become more populated. It is designed to help you expand your view of the marketplace beyond your own business and if it’s like the previous survey, will also be referenced by lenders, AMCs and the Feds to help them better understand the current state of fees and turn-times. To weigh in (and please do), click here to take the survey. You will also find the 2010 survey results as a further means of comparison.

Wishing you all peace, love and prosperity today and in the new year.

About the Author

David Brauner is Publisher of Working RE magazine and Senior Broker at OREP, a leading provider of E&O Insurance for appraisers, inspectors and other real estate professionals in 49 states (OREP.org). He has provided E&O insurance to appraisers for over 20 years. He can be contacted at dbrauner@orep.org or (888) 347-5273. Calif. Insurance Lic. #0C89873. OREP–Organization of Real Estate Professionals Insurance Services, LLC. Calif. Lic. #0K99465.

