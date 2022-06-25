Guaranteed Delivery of Working RE for McKissock Unlimited Learning Members

All McKissock Unlimited Learning Members now enjoy guaranteed delivery of Working RE magazine!



Working RE is the most widely read publication for real estate appraisers nationwide, reaching 50,000+ appraisers with every issue. Publishing to appraisers for over 20 years, Working RE is a household name for many appraisers.

Think You’re Already Subscribed? Think Again

Many appraisers believe they have a subscription to Working RE because they intermittently receive the magazine as a promotional item. However, the only way to be guaranteed delivery of every issue of Working RE is to (1) Be an OREP Insured/Member, (2) Purchase a WRE Subscription, or (3) be a McKissock Unlimited Learning Member!

Value, Value, Value

This is a $60 value and is a great way for McKissock Members to stay informed and keep up-to-date on the latest news that is happening in this important industry!

If you still like holding a magazine in your hands after a long day of squinting into your computer, then subscribe today – your eyes will thank you.

Fill out the Form Below to Claim Your Subscription