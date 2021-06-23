>> Editor’s Note: To help you stay up-to-date and connected, OREP/Working RE has established a Coronavirus (COVID-19) Discussion and Resource Page where you can share your thoughts, experiences, advice and challenges with fellow inspectors. See what Inspectors are saying here!

Good for Business

by David Brauner, Senior Broker at OREP.org

Great reviews, like the one printed here, can be good for business—just ask Yelp. But “negative” feedback also can propel your business success—if you pay attention to it. Let me explain why.

Good companies, even those with a staff of one, can benefit from negative feedback and even criticism. When we’re too busy or struggling, the impulse may be to not take criticism to heart. Staying positive while you forge ahead may seem like self-preservation. And it probably is—I’ve been there. But while you shouldn’t let criticism defeat you, you shouldn’t ignore it either. Taking the time to take a clear-eyed look at client feedback is good for business.

Pay Attention

OREP set up BlippReviews, an automated customer review system, as a way to encourage client feedback and measure how we’re doing. The good, bad and the ugly. It works! This may not make sense for your company right now but when feedback in any form is offered, make up your mind to not ignore it because it’s valuable. If you’re busy, make a note and set it aside for when you have the time and patience to review it. Maybe you can schedule an hour a week dedicated for this; just giving it some thought on the drive home or in the shower can be all it takes to evaluate the validity. A good part of this involves taming our egos and resisting the impulse to become defensive. We all know people who believe that everyone else is an idiot. That’s not good for business.

And not all criticism/feedback is obvious. Keep your ears attuned and your radar “on” because feedback can be subtle. Sometimes it’s in the form of a question, such as this from our business years ago: “Did you receive my renewal application?” If you hear the same question over and over, like we did at some point during our early days, that’s not good for business. If something like that happens often, a simple solution like putting a sticky on your monitor or phone can work: “Return Calls” or “Smile.” It takes time and effort to form a new habit but once you do, it’s on auto-pilot.

As mentioned, sometimes a complaint can lead to a fix that applies to every piece of business you handle, a routine or procedure that makes everything more efficient. Your client feedback might be subtle. Perhaps you notice a pattern in a client’s preferences or “requirements” in how they want to be updated, for instance, or kept in the loop on your progress. Or maybe you are asked to include a unique explanation or extra comps on certain types of properties for this particular client. Don’t make them ask every time—even if you think the request is unnecessary. Remember, it’s their dime. In many cases, there are “hints” in your day-to-day business that you can use to provide a better client experience and build stronger reports, as long as it’s within ethical bounds, try to comply. If they drive you crazy, fire them for a better or more compatible client.

Responding

If I see an email from an anxious client waiting for a quote as their expiration draws near, my radar turns on because they might be losing business. What is their expiration date? Have they waited too long? Do we need more staffing? If I see in the file that they have a claim that requires additional underwriting from the carrier and that they just submitted their docs two days ago, I understand why it’s taking longer than usual—that’s a one off. That’s resolved in my mind for now but not finished, for two reasons. First, we need to set upa reminder that the quote is still pending. And we also must acknowledge our client’s feedback. Responding to your client is another way of saying “thank you for your business”—and that’s good for business.

Ask yourself: if your expectations are not being met by a service provider, if the explanation is timely and reasonable, aren’t you okay most of the time? If a mistake is involved, aren’t most of us willing to understand and accept that if the issue is fixed quickly? In this case, I might also remind the agent—in a company-wide email to remind everyone, that this type of question can be avoided by preparing clients with claims in advance that their renewal process may take a few days longer than usual. This ultimately

saves our clients and ourselves time. For my own part, I send periodic insurance bulletins reminding our insureds that if they have a claim or complaint, it’s best to submit renewal documents early. It’s good advice whether you’re an OREP insured or not.

Feeling Good

Out of 425 total Google Reviews, OREP has enjoyed an average of 4.9 starts and has over 350 Five-Star reviews. Yes, with a couple of “one and two stars” thrown in there too. (Stuff happens!) But kidding aside, a high level of customer satisfaction is not accidental. Why is it important? It’s important because it’s in our own best interests. First, it’s good for business: happy clients mean more clients. Second, it’s good for business: better procedures reduce mistakes and liability. Third, it’s good for business: it reduces the stress and the workload, which makes everyone happier and hopefully more patient, kind and courteous to clients, which is…good for business!

About the Author

David Brauner is Publisher of Working RE magazine and Senior Broker at OREP, a leading provider of E&O Insurance for appraisers, inspectors and other real estate professionals in 50 states (OREP.org). He has provided E&O insurance to appraisers for over 25 years. He can be contacted at dbrauner@orep.org or (888) 347-5273. California Insurance License #0C89873. Visit OREP.org today for comprehensive coverage at competitive rates.

