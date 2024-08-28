Animals, Skeletons and Creepy Home Inspection Stuff

by Reuben Saltzman, StructureTech

It’s that time of year again, where we share some of our creepiest (and cutest) home inspection finds. From odd trinkets to just plain dead animals, we have found it all this year. These pictures prove once again, that this job is not for the faint of heart. Enjoy!

1. The Dirty Bathtub

I’d hate to be the last person to use this bathtub.

2. The Blue Man’s Head

Seriously, someone had to put this here to creep us out.

3. The Cat in the Sink

Please move, we’re trying to work (shown above).

4. Squirrel Remains in the Fireplace

This is why you should always have a spark arrestor on your chimney.

5. Fried Frog

Nothing like some delicious frog jerky!

6. A Dead Mouse Stuck to a Wall

How’d it get stuck there??

7. Another Dead Squirrel

At least, that’s what we think it is.

8. Bones on the Roof

This is more common than one might think…

9. Garter Snake in Window Flashing

Luckily, these little guys are harmless.

10. Also a Raven

Quoth the Raven “Nevermore.”

11. An Adorable Family of Four

These fox kits were both adorable and distracting.

12. Squirrels Galore

This house had a major squirrel infestation.

13. The Rat in the Toilet

You’re looking at the remains of a rat in the bottom of this toilet. And it looks like it tried to gnaw its way out for a while.

14. Make that Three Dead Squirrels

Just kickin’ it.

15. Finally, Make it Four

Just hangin’ out.

About the Author

Reuben Saltzman is a second-generation home inspector with a passion for his work. He grew up remodeling homes and learning about carpentry since he was old enough to hold a hammer. He worked for Structure Tech since it was purchased in 1997 and is now the owner and CEO of the company. To connect with him, visit https://structuretech.com/.

OREP Insurance Services, LLC. Calif. License #0K99465