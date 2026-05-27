Becoming a Commercial Inspector

by Isaac Peck, Publisher

What started as a narrow specialty, mostly handled by engineers and a small group of dedicated commercial property specialists, has been quietly developing into something broader. An increasing number of home inspectors are branching out into the commercial realm, drawn by higher fees, repeat-client relationships, and a professional infrastructure that didn’t exist a decade ago.

While the work is more complex, the difference in fees is striking. A typical residential inspection runs $550. A commercial inspection can run $5,000. A large multi-property commercial inspection project can command $50,000 or more. Commercial work is less transactional and more relationship-driven than residential. A client who owns or manages multiple buildings doesn’t hire a new inspector every time. They hire one inspector, repeatedly. That dynamic rewards inspectors who build long-term client relationships, just like in the residential space.

The Certified Commercial Property Inspectors Association (CCPIA®), founded in 2018 by Nick Gromicko of InterNACHI®, has become the central organizing force behind this shift. What started as a way to build community and share education for commercial inspectors has grown into a nationwide network of more than 2,000 member firms. The association provides training, standards of practice, and a unified professional identity that gives clients something to look for and inspectors something to point to.

Working RE Home Inspector spoke with leaders at CCPIA® and with inspectors who have built full-time commercial practices to find out what this market actually looks like on the ground, what it takes to get in, and what to expect when you do.

Growing CCPIA® and Growing Demand

According to leaders at CCPIA®, commercial inspection demand is rising because the market is beginning to recognize the need. “Growth is driven by need,” said Maggie Aey, Executive Director at CCPIA®. She compared today’s commercial inspection landscape to the early days of home inspections, when the idea of hiring a professional inspector wasn’t yet a household norm. “Way back when, home inspections weren’t a household name. Today, everybody needs a home inspection. With commercial, we’re in that same phase, the market is recognizing the need.”

In other words, the commercial sector is experiencing the same awakening the residential sector went through decades ago. The demand for inspectors is, at least for now, rising faster than the supply. This is partly due to the sheer diversity of commercial clients. “Folks are buying multiple properties, there are maintenance related inspections, there’s a lot more opportunity,” Aey explained.

Unlike residential inspectors, who often rely on a steady flow of one-off homebuyers, commercial inspectors can build long-term relationships with clients who own or manage multiple buildings. “Don’t wait for one client to move,” Aey said. “One client might give you many different jobs.” She also noted that commercial inspections have traditionally been perceived as the domain of engineers, even though most commercial inspections don’t require engineering-level analysis. Instead, inspectors with a strong foundational understanding of building systems are often exactly what clients need.

Once a commercial client finds an inspector they trust, the relationship tends to stick. “If they work with a client once, that client will hire them again and again,” Aey said, pointing out that some inspectors specialize in churches, others in restaurants, warehouses, or office spaces. The key is to match local demand with inspector expertise. “In general, we expect commercial inspections will continue to grow as awareness rises and clients see the value in what they’re getting.”

Rob Claus, CCPIA®’s Director of Education, adds another dimension to the demand story: the rise of small-business buyers who need due diligence without the cost or complexity of a full engineering assessment. “Single owners, owning single buildings—these people are small business owners,” he explained. “They don’t want to pay for the level of due diligence that larger engineering-type portfolio jobs would provide. They just want a knowledgeable building consultant who can give them a clear, actionable understanding of the property they’re about to buy. Or they might be about to sign a triple-net lease and want to understand the current condition of the building.”

Claus recalled that, years ago, when he first started exploring this work, he was careful not to call himself a home inspector to potential commercial clients. “We called ourselves building consultants or property inspectors,” he said. In a way, that’s what today’s commercial inspectors are stepping into: they are advisors who help clients make informed decisions about complex, high-value properties that they won’t be living in, and may not even be living close to.

While Claus has always had an interest in commercial inspections and was performing them before CCPIA® was founded, he says CCPIA® arrived at exactly the right moment, giving him, and the commercial inspection field, a structure, standards, and a clear professional identity.

“Did we have a great SOP to rely on before CCPIA®?” he asked rhetorically. “No. We just listened to the client, went out, and did what we could.” For decades, commercial inspections existed in a gray zone between engineering firms and generalist inspectors, with no unified standard of practice and no dedicated training pipeline. 2016 changed all that for Claus. Like many others, Claus found “the ComSOP, InterNACHI®’s SOP for commercial property inspections.” “I used it as the complete cornerstone for building a commercial division of our company.” With a real standard to anchor the work, he built a sustainable commercial division in a matter of months, and it now supports multiple inspectors’ careers. When CCPIA® was founded soon after, he reached out.

CCPIA® anticipated a wide expansion in unmet need, and was correct. That unmet need is now driving the surge in demand. Commercial inspections are becoming the standard due-diligence tool for everyday business owners. With Claus helping CCPIA® provide training, standards, and a professional community, the industry has better odds of meeting that demand.

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