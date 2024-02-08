Working RE Winter/Spring 2024
Find these articles in this issue. OREP members enjoy the magazine for free.
- From the Publisher
- Readers Respond
- Inside Access to Fannie Mae’s Complaint Process
- The Do’s and Don’ts of Government Appraisals
- The Attack on Single-Family Zoning
- Introduction to Business Valuation: Key Insights for Appraisers
- A Look into PAREA
- Five USPAP Myths Dispelled in 2024 USPAP
- Decoding Fannie Mae: A Deep Dive into Key Appraisal Resources
- Analyzing Bias and Answering the Charges Against UsIndustry News
Click here to subscribe now.
Subscription includes guarantee delivery of each print magazine, access to the Working RE Library online and discounts on webinars, continuing education and much more. Click to learn more.