Working RE Winter/Spring 2024

From the Publisher

Readers Respond

Inside Access to Fannie Mae’s Complaint Process

The Do’s and Don’ts of Government Appraisals

The Attack on Single-Family Zoning

Introduction to Business Valuation: Key Insights for Appraisers

A Look into PAREA

Five USPAP Myths Dispelled in 2024 USPAP

Decoding Fannie Mae: A Deep Dive into Key Appraisal Resources

Analyzing Bias and Answering the Charges Against UsIndustry News

