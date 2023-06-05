Working RE Summer 2023

Find these articles in the new edition.



• Faster and Cheaper: Appraisals No Longer the Default

• The Inconvenient Truth of a Flawed Report Grassroots Lobbying 101: How Appraisers Can Effect Change

• Risks and Benefits of Hybrid and Desktop Appraisals

• Appraiser Countersues Black Plaintiffs Who Alleged Discrimination

• Non-Lending Appraisal Work: Interview with Josh Walitt

• Concessions, Kickbacks, and the Appraiser’s Nightmare

• ChatGPT: Valuable Tool or a Replacement for Appraisers?

• Women in the Appraisal Industry: Interview with Kathy Walsh

• Industry News