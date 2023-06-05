Working RE Summer 2023

Working RE - Summer 2023 Magazine Front Cover

Working RE Summer 2023
Find these articles in the new edition. OREP insureds enjoy the magazine for free.

Faster and Cheaper: Appraisals No Longer the Default
The Inconvenient Truth of a Flawed Report Grassroots Lobbying 101: How Appraisers Can Effect Change
Risks and Benefits of Hybrid and Desktop Appraisals
Appraiser Countersues Black Plaintiffs Who Alleged Discrimination
Non-Lending Appraisal Work: Interview with Josh Walitt
Concessions, Kickbacks, and the Appraiser’s Nightmare
ChatGPT: Valuable Tool or a Replacement for Appraisers?
Women in the Appraisal Industry: Interview with Kathy Walsh
Industry News

