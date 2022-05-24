|Working RE Summer 2022
Find these articles in the new edition.
OREP insureds enjoy the magazine for free.
• Grappling with Desktop Appraisals
• Desktop Appraisals: Interview With Fannie Mae
• First Discrimination Lawsuit: What it Means For Appraisers
• Profiling an Up-and-Coming (New) Appraiser
• Time is of the Essence
• If You Call a Dog’s Tail a Leg
• Prepare for Change 2022-2023
• Industry News: Desktop and Hybrid Survey Results
• Appraiser Comments: Desktop and Hybrid Survey Results
• Professional Marketplace
Click here to subscribe now.
Subscription includes guarantee delivery of each print magazine, access to the Working RE Library online and discounts on webinars, continuing education and much more. Click to learn more.