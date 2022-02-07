Roofvents: List of Articles I Recommend

Category:

Uncategorized

0

> E&O/GL Insurance for Home Inspectors
Competitive Rates, Broad Coverage,
Free Risk Management, online inspection
support for tough questions, discounts
on education and more...

 

Professional Coverage, Competitive Pricing
Shop OREP today!

  

>> Editor’s Note: To help you stay up-to-date and connected, OREP/Working RE has established a Coronavirus (COVID-19) Discussion and Resource Page where you can share your thoughts, experiences, advice and challenges with fellow inspectors. See what Inspectors are saying here!

Roof Vents: List of Articles I Recommend 
by Reuben Saltzman 

 

Below is a list of articles I recommend, as seen in my article Roof Vents: Problems and Solutions. Which you can read in Issue 18 of Working RE Home Inspector.

  • Green Building Advisor: All About Attic Ventilation – this article looks at all of the reasons that attic venting is required, and goes on to say they’re all ho-hum reasons. I completely agree. Read Here.
  • Building Science Corporation: Understanding Attic Ventilation – a discussion of vented vs. unvented attics. Read Here.
  • Building Research Council-School of Architecture: Early History of Attic Ventilation – A long explanation of why our current rules for attic ventilation are arbitrary. This is a fascinating read which starts out by explaining “The attic ventilation ratio ‘1/300’ is an arbitrary number selected by the writers of FHA (1942) with no citations or references”. Read Here.

(continue reading below)

OREP Insurance for Home Inspectors

(continue reading)

About the Author

Reuben Saltzman is a second-generation home inspector with a passion for his work, and is the owner and president of Structure Tech. Visit his blog online at: https://www.structuretech.com/blog/.

Note: The Winter/Spring 2022 Working RE Home Inspector is mailing now to over 25,000 home inspectors nationwide. OREP Insureds/members enjoy guaranteed delivery of each print magazine and many more benefits.

Working RE Home Inspector

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *