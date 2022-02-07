Roofvents: List of Articles I Recommend

>> Editor’s Note: To help you stay up-to-date and connected, OREP/Working RE has established a Coronavirus (COVID-19) Discussion and Resource Page where you can share your thoughts, experiences, advice and challenges with fellow inspectors. See what Inspectors are saying here!

Roof Vents: List of Articles I Recommend

by Reuben Saltzman

Below is a list of articles I recommend, as seen in my article Roof Vents: Problems and Solutions. Which you can read in Issue 18 of Working RE Home Inspector.

Green Building Advisor : All About Attic Ventilation – this article looks at all of the reasons that attic venting is required, and goes on to say they’re all ho-hum reasons. I completely agree. Read Here.

: All About Attic Ventilation – this article looks at all of the reasons that attic venting is required, and goes on to say they’re all ho-hum reasons. I completely agree. Read Here. Building Science Corporation : Understanding Attic Ventilation – a discussion of vented vs. unvented attics. Read Here.

: Understanding Attic Ventilation – a discussion of vented vs. unvented attics. Read Here. Building Research Council-School of Architecture: Early History of Attic Ventilation – A long explanation of why our current rules for attic ventilation are arbitrary. This is a fascinating read which starts out by explaining “The attic ventilation ratio ‘1/300’ is an arbitrary number selected by the writers of FHA (1942) with no citations or references”. Read Here.

About the Author

Reuben Saltzman is a second-generation home inspector with a passion for his work, and is the owner and president of Structure Tech. Visit his blog online at: https://www.structuretech.com/blog/.

