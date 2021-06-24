>> Editor’s Note: To help you stay up-to-date and connected, OREP/Working RE has established a Coronavirus (COVID-19) Discussion and Resource Page where you can share your thoughts, experiences, advice and challenges with fellow inspectors. See what Inspectors are saying here!

>> Take the Coronavirus: National Home Inspector’s Survey. Provide your industry feedback.

Home Inspection Integrity Act Becomes Law in Wisconsin

by Joel Kleefisch, Government Affairs Director for ATI Training

In the era of at home gatherings, staycations, and closed entertainment venues, sales in the home buying market continue, well, like a house on fire. New Realtors and home inspectors are entering the market quickly as well.

In Wisconsin, the Realtors Association teamed up with ATI Home Inspector Training to make sure there is a high standard of integrity when it comes to consumers’ largest purchase of their lives. The Home Inspection Integrity Act will for the first time in state history call for education up front when a would-be home inspector applies for registration. Previously, anyone could hang a shingle, paint a van and open shop leaving the potential homebuyer with little faith their inspector had any education prior to scanning crawl spaces in their potential dream home.

The new law also requires the inspection to have a summary page where the statutorily defined word “defect” is used when legally required. This will create a new equal standard across the board and give buyers the most transparent representation of the home they may purchase.

(story continues below)

(story continues)

This new law is good news for buyers, sellers, and everyone else involved in the process. It gives new home inspectors credentials right off the bat and aids in their proof of reliability. It gives Realtors a uniform tool when negotiating on behalf of their clients, and it gives buyers and sellers common language and understanding when it comes to descriptions.

Wisconsin’s new law is a great example of how industry experts worked together with lawmakers, compromised, and took a giant leap forward in guaranteeing integrity in the home buying process.

The Home Inspector Integrity Act in Wisconsin is a shining example of how industry advancement and consumer protection can both win, and who doesn’t agree we could all use a few wins these days!

About the Author

Joel Kleefisch works as the Director of Government Affairs. Joel has over two decades of legislative experience under his belt, having served Wisconsin as a State Representative of the 38th Assembly District. Joel works tirelessly to support home inspection businesses throughout the entire United States, both big and small, working with lawmakers to ensure every home inspector has complete freedom to grow their business.

OREP/WRE Coronavirus Discussion and Resource Page

Coronavirus: National Home Inspector Survey

Free Risk Management Online Course Claims and Complaints: How to Stay Out of Trouble

Available Now

Presenter: David Brauner, Senior Insurance Broker OREP

David Brauner, Senior Broker at OREP, shares insights and advice gained over 25+ years of providing E&O insurance for inspectors, showing you how to protect yourself and your business. Watch Now!

Note: The Summer 2021 issue of Working RE Home Inspector is mailing now to over 25,000 home inspectors nationwide. OREP Insureds enjoy guaranteed delivery of each print magazine and many more benefits.



