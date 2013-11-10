Home Inspector Sued By the Seller
By Natalie Eisen, Isaac Peck and David Brauner
Can an inspector be sued for just about anything? The answer is, unfortunately, yes.
It’s a fact of life that a home inspector is likely to find some issues with the house he or she is inspecting. Inspectors know that even new construction has problems! If it’s an inspector’s job to report issues to potential buyers so they can make an informed decision before purchasing, when are they liable for just doing their job? Can an inspector be responsible for how a buyer reacts to the findings in the report? One seller in Connecticut thinks they should be.
The seller, who is also a Realtor, has sued a home inspector in small claims court because the buyers lost interest in purchasing a house after reading the inspection report. This leaves inspectors scratching their heads and wondering how to protect themselves. Two issues seem to be at play: the accuracy of the report and who has standing to sue.
Regarding the report itself, liability probably depends on the quality, most agree. “I think an inspector may be liable if the findings are in error,” says Lawrence Transue, a Pennsylvania inspector. “If that is the case, I believe the seller has a legitimate gripe and possible grounds for a suit.” Transue says an exaggeration or mistake would mean that the buyer’s decision to walk away stemmed from a bad report and not any problems in the home, leaving the inspector with a difficult position to defend in court. On the other hand, if the report is accurate and the seller is just displeased about the buyer not purchasing the home, most agree that the lawsuit is frivolous.
Texas inspector Jim Starkey knows the drill. “I have had several sellers file complaints against me over the years,” says Starkey. “The sellers were angry that the buyer walked. They accused me of making false statements about the house which caused the deal to fall through, but when you read what I wrote and see the pictures of the defects, it was very obvious I did my job and they were totally clueless. These cases were all judged in my favor and that was the end of that,” says Starkey.
Covering Your Assets
Many inspectors keep scrupulous records of their inspections in order to avoid being sued. They recommend never advising clients towards or against buying the house – only presenting the facts and letting them make their own decisions. If the client is present during the inspection, many inspectors use a voice recorder or video camera to record the process. “I carry a voice recorder in my shirt pocket,” explains Steve Ott, an inspector from Ontario, Canada. “I record every word I say during an inspection and file them all. If someone comes back to me in the future and claims that I said such and such, I can go listen to the entire inspection.”
Being able to stop a complaint or lawsuit before it snowballs is the preferable strategy. If the client isn’t with you, be sure to keep records of conversations you have with them. Save emails, and transcribe phone calls if you are concerned. When you are inspecting the home, it goes without saying that you should take pictures of any problems you may find. Record-keeping pays off when you need it.
But what if a suit occurs anyway? “I’d stand my ground,” says David Tucker, owner of The Inspector Inc. “If the lawsuit isn’t retracted, I would hire a lawyer to first send the seller a ‘demand letter’ for retraction, then I would file a counter-suit in the county court. The seller is not the inspector’s client and has no contractual agreement with the inspector. The seller’s ‘contract’ is with the buyer,” says Tucker. “Don’t let yourself be intimidated, and remember that you are accountable to the person who paid for the inspection– not the Realtor or the seller.”
Well…maybe. In some states, third parties can sue even though they did not directly engage the inspector. To be sure about your state’s laws, you should consult a local attorney.
Non-Client Can Sue
Regarding whether a third party such as a seller or agent has standing to sue, Todd Stevens, experienced trial lawyer for inspector issues and past President of the San Diego Bar Association, says it depends on the specific laws in each state. Stevens says the legal term at issue is privity, which posits that only parties to a contract should be able to sue to enforce their rights or seek damages. “In some states, privity is required to file a lawsuit like this. However, in other states like California, privity is not required. My advice to any home inspector in this situation, even if you believe the law in your state is on your side, is to take the threat of a lawsuit seriously and not ignore it,” says Stevens. The reason, Stevens says, is that even if the seller isn’t able to sue you based on your contractual obligations to them, there still may be other ways for them to pull you into a lawsuit.
Joseph Denneler, another lawyer experienced in home inspector claims, concurs that the ability of a third party to bring a suit varies by state. “It depends on the particular state law. Generally in a contract-based relationship, a stranger to the contract has no standing to sue for non-performance or for flawed performance. However, I have defended several third-party suits in New Jersey where inspectors were sued by someone with whom they had no relationship at all. Judges are not apt to dismiss claims even though there is clearly a legal flaw in the proposition. Every time I raise this argument in court I get a curiously blank stare from the judge,” says Denneler.
Whether a claim is considered frivolous is also defined by state law, according to Denneler. “In [this] example, most states would not find that claim to be frivolous if it can be argued that the claimant is trying to change the law or proffer a new type of claim that the law doesn’t currently recognize,” says Denneler.
Michael Casey, principal at Casey O’Malley Associates, says that situations where the seller sues the inspector are very rare. “The seller suing the inspector because of the deal falling out is rare. In my experience with over 600 inspector claims, only one was of this type. We responded that the home inspector complied with the Standard of Care and reported material defects as required by published Standards of Practice, thus fulfilling his/her professional obligation. This particular claim went away,” says Casey.
The other type of claim that might arise from a seller is an indemnity claim, Casey explains. “I have seen some cross claims against inspectors by sellers for indemnity when they are sued by the buyers, and the inspector is not named in the original action (usually because the condition was in the report, but not properly repaired or nothing was done). These are rare but must be defended like any other claim,” says Casey.
Veterans agree that if you find yourself in a similar situation and your case goes to court, present the best defense you can, armed with the facts and the confidence that you have done the right thing.
by Claudia
How about an inspector who openly lies (easily proven with photos) on his report for the buyers. Then he also damaged 2 items in the home, one the stainless steel fridge door handle when he pulled it to see behind the fridge, and the other when he ripped paint off the wall to see the electrical panel. I don’t mean a small tear, I mean a palm sized shredded area of paint.-
by bill siegel
These comments are the perfect example of why, as an inspector, I like to include a code citation as to why something is wrong. It helps to remove all doubt about the subject. But I do feel your pain. I see reports that are very poorly written and where everything is deferred out to someone else. Why realtors keep referring these guys I will never know. I have also seen multiple reports where there are major deficiencies that are sugar coated for the realtors to help the sale go though and the poor buyer gets stuck with the bill after the fact. You want your inspector to be tough but you also want to be able to understand the report and know what is really a deficiency-
by Ken
I lost a sale that cost me almost 50K in losses due to timing (winter snow). The inspector stated that the electrical panel was overloaded. I am a licensed Master Electrician former C10 Electrical contractor. without doing any calculations this inspector said a 2500 Sq ft house with a 225A service was overloaded. He just made up stuff. Said that the foundation was build wrong and many other structural problems existed and would have frost heave. After 40 years no frost heave and a signed statement from a structural engineer saying none of the inspectors statements were true. One of the most crazy statements was “I dont like how the roof was built. It needs to be replaced”. The roof was 2 years old.-
by Donna Freed
This article is slanted by representing inspectors as victims. I have lost 2 buyers after inspections. Both times the inspectors wrote lengthy boilerplate reports that point out issues that are trivial but overwhelming to a buyer. Biggest fear raising factor is the cover my ass call outs to have specialists in each area reload at the major areas: foundation, roof, HVAC, plumbing, electrical. My house had no significant issues….no leaks, no foundation issue, no electric or plumbing. I call in top notch tradesmeN from angus list, and repeatedly get estimates and feedback the issues are trivial…no action needed. The buyers is not helped…in fact the most recEnt incident involved a roofer who used high pressure sales tactics to push for a new roof and structural work. The buyer pulled out, and 2 reputable roofers have told us the roof is in good shape. So the buyers lost a sound home and we lost a buyer over an ugly but no significant issues inspection report. I never saw the report or had an opportunity to negotiate…. I think inspection is just a racket to make work for unscrupulous tradesmen.-
by Nancy Meyer
I too lost a buyer because the inspector said we had truss and structural damage to our roof. Had in two roofers and both said no truss or structural problems. The only damage done was to scare off buyer and put us through a lot of crap because of his ignorance.-
by Carole
Who, then, protects buyers from unscrupulous sellers who hide material defects long enough to sell the house and leave the new owner holding the bag? In a real estate transaction, the inspector is sometimes the -only- party working in the buyer’s best interest. Agents can easily push a defective home on a buyer by glossing over details. Sellers have been known to hide damage and make subpar repairs that hold just long enough to make it through closing. Sellers too often just want to unload a house and leave the buyer with 30 years of payments on a money pit that they can’t get rid of.-