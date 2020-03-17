Coronavirus (COVID-19) Appraiser’s Discussion and Resource Page

To help you stay informed and connected, this page includes resources regarding the latest news, industry guidelines, and resources regarding the rapidly changing situation with the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

We encourage you to comment below and share your experiences so far operating in the current environment.

Are you still performing appraisal inspections? What precautions (if any) are you taking? Do you have any advice for your fellow appraisers?



Resources for Appraisers:

COVID-19 Pandemic and Exterior Appraisals – By Virginia Appraisal Coalition

Appraisal Interior Inspections Should be Suspended – By Jeff Bradford

TAF’s Corona Virus Resource Page – The Appraisal Foundation