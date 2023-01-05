Working RE Winter/Spring 2023

Category:

Uncategorized

0
Working RE - Winter/Spring 2023 Magazine Front Cover

Working RE Winter/ Spring 2023
Find these articles in the new edition. OREP insureds enjoy the magazine for free.

Surviving the Slowdown
What’s New with the VA? Interview with VA’s Chief Appraiser
The Danger Zone
Market Update: How Slow Are We Really?
Sins of the Past Are Back to Haunt Appraisers
Recession Proof Your Business
The State Appraisal Board Wants to Throw Me Under the Bus, Right?
Appraisal Quality: 6 Tips for Success in 2023
Appraisal Disciplinary Levels and Their Consequences
Industry News

Click here to subscribe now.

Subscription includes guarantee delivery of each print magazine, access to the Working RE Library online and discounts on webinars, continuing education and much more. Click to learn more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *