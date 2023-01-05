Working RE Winter/ Spring 2023
Find these articles in the new edition.
• Surviving the Slowdown
• What’s New with the VA? Interview with VA’s Chief Appraiser
• The Danger Zone
• Market Update: How Slow Are We Really?
• Sins of the Past Are Back to Haunt Appraisers
• Recession Proof Your Business
• The State Appraisal Board Wants to Throw Me Under the Bus, Right?
• Appraisal Quality: 6 Tips for Success in 2023
• Appraisal Disciplinary Levels and Their Consequences
• Industry News
