Working RE Winter Spring 2022
Find these articles in the new edition.
• Discrimination Claims on the Rise
• Desktop Appraisals to Become the New Norm
• Appraising in a “Crazy” Market
• Driving Comps Survey: Appraisers Speak Out
• USPAP v. Everyone Else
• Trainee Survey Results
• Reporting Requirements of USPAP
• Disruptive Technology and Appraisers
• Stairway to Confusion
• Professional Marketplace
• Industry News
