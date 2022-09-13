Click here to subscribe now.
Working RE Fall 2022
Find these articles in the new edition.
• Navigating a Changing Market
• Killed by Carbon Monoxide: Appraiser Killed
• Questions Appraisers Have on Desktop Appraisals
• ADUs and What’s in it For You?
• Long Have Appraisers Been Told
• Insurance IQ: What is BIPD?
• Let’s Confer
• Indemnification Clauses: What Appraisers Should Know
• Excess or Surplus Land: Which is it?
• VA as a Model For the Appraisal Industry
