Supercharging Your Home Inspections

by Carla Heatherly, HomeGauge

Home inspectors are essential for evaluating a property’s condition and identifying potential issues untrained people might miss. As the industry evolves, incorporating advanced tools and ancillary services can significantly enhance your value to customers and boost revenue year-round.

Enhancing Your Inspections with Modern Technology

1. Thermal Cameras

An infrared camera, also called a thermographic camera, is a game-changer in home inspections. It takes thermal images of a property, revealing hidden issues such as water leaks, insulation problems, structural defects, electrical problems, and HVAC malfunctions.

The infrared camera detects temperature differences, making it ideal for finding potential structural issues, energy inefficiencies, electrical hot spots, and moisture-related problems that are not visible to the naked eye. With thermal images, your clients receive a more comprehensive and precise evaluation of the property.

2. Aerial Drones

Drones have revolutionized various industries, and home inspections are no exception. With the help of a drone equipped with a high-resolution camera, home inspectors can access hard-to-reach areas like roofs, chimneys, gutters, and tall structures.

Drones provide an aerial view of the property and can spot damages, wear and tear, and potential safety hazards that aren’t visible at eye level. This technology enhances the inspection process and improves safety for inspectors by eliminating the need to access dangerous areas on foot. Drone footage also includes unique views and angles of the house and surrounding area that you wouldn’t otherwise see, making it a valuable tool for buyers and sellers.

Images from infrared cameras and drones in the inspection report add more value for the client. Inspectors who invest in these tools can charge more for their inspections, recouping the initial equipment costs and increasing their earnings in the long run. Some inspectors even consider using a drone or thermal imaging camera as an add-on service to the traditional home inspection and charge a separate fee.

Leveraging Digital Tools

In today’s digital era, a modern website with business tools, like online payments and scheduling, is critical for the success of any business. As a service-based business, your website is a customer’s first impression of your company. Here’s why a current website is critical to stand out in your market:

1. Establishing Credibility and Trust

A professional and user-friendly website helps build trust and credibility with potential clients. A well-designed, modern website highlights the inspector’s expertise and qualifications and showcases testimonials from satisfied customers. Visitors who are impressed with your website are more likely to hire you.

2. Accessibility and Convenience

Online tools make it easy for clients to interact with you. With features like contact forms, online scheduling and agreements, payments, and report retrieval, you offer a seamless and convenient customer experience. If someone has to wait more than a few seconds for your site to load or can’t easily find what they need, including a clear idea of who you are, what you offer, and how to contact you—they’ll search for another company.

3. Marketing and Branding

A modern website serves as a powerful marketing tool. Invest in professional search engine optimization (SEO) services and stay active on your social media channels to reach a broader audience and attract potential clients. Consistent branding across the website and other online platforms reinforces your company’s identity and professionalism.

4. Mobile-Friendly

Optimize your website for mobile devices since most people use smartphones and tablets to search for services online. A mobile-friendly website provides a better browsing experience, making it more likely for visitors to engage with your content and services effortlessly. If your site doesn’t display appropriately across all devices, you’re missing out on business from customers who don’t have the patience to explore a site that doesn’t properly load.

5. Content and Design

Google loves content and great user experience above all else. Because of this, it’s crucial to keep your website regularly updated with helpful articles to show that you care about your visitors. Publishing new content, like a monthly blog, encourages the search engines to crawl your website more often and helps with your search engine rankings (SERPs) over time.

A modern design is equally important, as technology and design preferences change quickly in the digital world. That cool new thing from three years ago may have only been a cool new thing for three months. If your website is two to three years old, it’s time to consider investing in a new one. A fresh website will not only be more secure and functional but also much friendlier for your users.

Generating Extra Revenue with Additional Services

1. Radon Testing

Radon gas can be found in any house, new or old, and is a severe health risk. If you’re in an area known for high levels of radon, become certified by the National Radon Proficiency Program (NRPP) or the National Radon Safety Board (NRSB) and offer radon testing as an additional service. Identifying radon issues gives clients the information they need to make informed decisions and mitigate unsafe levels. Radon testing can be an add-on to a basic home inspection or a standalone service offered to existing homeowners.

2. WDO Inspections

Wood-Destroying Organisms (WDOs), like termites and wood-boring beetles, can seriously damage a property’s structure. By offering WDO inspections alongside regular home inspections, inspectors can identify and address pest concerns promptly. This specialized ancillary service adds value to the inspection and helps clients safeguard their investments.

3. Energy Audits

Energy efficiency is increasingly important for homeowners aiming to lower their environmental impact and utility expenses. Conducting energy audits as an add-on to inspections allows you to assess the property’s energy performance, identify areas of improvement, and recommend energy-efficient upgrades.

Offering energy audits positions you as an eco-conscious professional and attracts clients beyond homebuyers. Energy audits are a great source of supplemental income in the fall and winter when homeowners want to reduce their heating costs. They are also an excellent service to promote in the spring to help homeowners minimize cooling costs before summer.

4. Winterization Services

In colder regions, offering winterization services as part of home inspection packages can be a profitable opportunity. Winterization involves preparing properties for freezing temperatures and enhancing energy efficiency during the colder months. Homeowners value this proactive approach to preparing the property for winter-related issues. By providing winterization services, you can cater to clients’ needs in cold climates and offer them peace of mind as they face the winter season.

5. Sewer Scope Inspections

A sewer scope inspection uses a special camera to thoroughly check sewer lines for plumbing problems, leaks, and blockages. This helps detect hidden problems, especially in older properties or those with a history of plumbing issues, providing clients with greater confidence and peace of mind before making a purchase or conducting repairs. Also, a sewer scope inspection is non-invasive and can find problems without the inconvenience and expense of digging up a lawn.

6. Pool & Spa Inspections

These ancillary inspections ensure that the pool or spa and its components are safe and the equipment is running properly. Any potential hazards or faulty components are identified and documented in the inspection report, giving homeowners the information they need to prevent accidents. Providing pool and spa inspections as a standalone service or an add-on sets you apart from other inspectors and boosts your earnings, too! It’s a win-win for everyone involved.

Along with ancillary services, you can stand out from your competition by finding other ways to add value for your customers. One way is by offering an inspection guarantee, like HomeGauge Protect, which covers home issues for a period of time after your inspection, providing peace of mind and confidence to your customers.

Consider offering past customers a special rate for re-inspections on repair work done after the original inspection. Providing discounted rates for yearly or biennial home maintenance inspections is also an excellent idea. This helps homeowners stay informed about their property’s condition and plan for repairs before costly damage occurs.

Remember, not all of your business has to come from new customers. When you continue to support those you’ve worked with before, you’ll become their go-to person for future needs.

Ways to Build Your Business Up When Things Slow Down

1. Never Stop Learning

When the real estate market slows down, embrace opportunities to invest in your professional development. Attend workshops, conferences, seminars, and webinars to expand your knowledge and expertise. Complete specialized certifications in areas like radon testing or energy efficiency to establish yourself as an industry expert, giving you a competitive edge when business picks up.

2. Streamline Your Inspection Processes

Review and improve your inspection processes during slow times. Look for ways to streamline your business by updating report templates and exploring new tools and technologies. Most software companies offer training sessions, online classes, and tutorials on YouTube. Take full advantage of these resources to work smarter, not harder. If you’re in the market for new software, use this time to check out new platforms. A more efficient workflow enhances customer service and increases productivity.

3. Expand Your Network and Marketing Efforts

Use downtime to boost your network and marketing endeavors. Cultivate strong relationships with real estate agents, contractors, and other professionals. Set up key social media accounts to connect with the community and others in the industry. Consider hosting informative workshops or webinars to showcase your skills and services to agents, homebuyers, and homeowners.

The slow season is perfect for revamping your website to include those new tools and services you’re offering. If your current website feels outdated, lacks expected features, or doesn’t display well on tablets and mobile devices, now is the ideal time to build a brand-new one. By giving your website the attention it deserves now, you’ll set a great first impression once business picks up again!

While you’re at it, create a social media calendar to keep you on track and marketing your services effectively throughout the year. For example, you can plan to share content about radon in January for National Radon Action Month and wind mitigation during hurricane season. Also, consider seasonal promotions to accompany this content, like a discount on radon testing or a wind mitigation inspection. Planning a thoughtful marketing strategy when business is quiet sets the foundation for a consistent business flow when the busy season comes back around.

Offer a special deal on pre-listing inspections during the winter months, and share it on social media and with agents or other folks who send you referrals. When sellers know about issues and have time to make repairs before listing, their homes will be in a better position to attract buyers when they hit the market.

4. Keep in Touch with Past Clients

Stay connected with past clients and agents through initiatives like email newsletters and holiday greetings. Consistent and helpful communication keeps your services fresh in their minds, increasing the likelihood of repeat business and referrals. You may even consider offering a discount to repeat buyers, sellers, and agents to foster loyalty.

Final Thoughts

As a home inspector, you want to offer the maximum value to your clients while streamlining your operations. By investing in specialized tools and offering additional services, you’ll provide exceptional home inspections, attract more clients, and increase your earnings. Ancillary services like radon testing, WDO inspections, energy audits, winterization, and sewer scope inspections benefit clients and open new revenue streams.

During the slow season, focus on professional growth, optimizing your business processes, and improving your online presence to stay ahead in the market. Through innovation and diversification, you’ll thrive in the competitive world of home inspections while providing top-notch services to homeowners and buyers.

Carla Heatherly is the Director of Communications and Web Services at HomeGauge. HomeGauge offers report writing software, business tools, and website and hosting solutions for any budget. HomeGauge empowers inspectors to focus on what they do best–providing high-quality inspections–while leaving the techy stuff to the nerds. Whether you’re a new inspector or an experienced professional, HomeGauge has the tools and services you need to grow your business and succeed in today’s competitive market.

