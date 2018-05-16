Working RE Summer 2018

Find these articles in the new edition of Working RE.

OREP insureds enjoy the print magazine included with their member benefits.

• Applying USPAP Fairly in Review

• Congress Weighs Rural Appraisal

• I Can’t…Therefore, It’s Unbelievable

• So you Want To Sell Your Appraisal Business?

• Desktop Appraisals: Risk And Reward

• Are you Committing Appraisal Fraud?

• Certifications: Understanding What You’re Signing

• Professional Marketplace

• Industry News