Tracking an Increasing Market

by Rachel Massey, SRA

Figure 1: Ann Arbor Area Board of Realtors® Monthly Statistics from February 2020-2021

Figure 2: Average Single Family Home List Price and Gross Living Area

Washtenaw County, in Michigan, is obviously increasing. The local Board of Realtors® (BOR) publishes monthly statistics that are distributed to the public (Figure 1). The problem is that the data included in the MLS do not differentiate between the various submarkets, or account for changes in size. Yes, you read that right, changes in size. For example, my MLS states that the market has increased 12.5% over the past year (February 2020 to February 2021). It looks fine, but sizes have also changed, and therefore the increase is not as drastic.

Example one, note the single-family average price on the bottom of this graphic (Figure 2, pg. 34). Using the same data, the BOR compiled, it is possible to mostly replicate the averages. But look at the change in size during this same period. Size increased by 7.1% at the same time prices increased 12.5%. Does that mean the market only increased 5.4%? Maybe, maybe not. It does show a preference recently towards either larger properties or a few ultra-large properties that skewed the data upward. Regardless, it always makes sense to look at more than one piece of information when concluding to any trends.

It is perfectly logical, and even expected, that with the lockdown/ working from home scenarios common to many, that space both inside and outside the house would become a premium, and tastes in this market have shown preference for larger houses, and those with a bit of elbow room between them. Lake properties, and houses that can be used as a staycation oasis have become popular, and that has partly been responsible for prices increasing. Of course, low interest rates, and even lower inventory, have also played a part.

Example two (Figures 3-5), following the annualized monthly trends for one macro market, it is easy to see how prices have risen, but so too have sizes. On the flip side, price per square foot has declined as sizes increased, but the slope of the linear trend line still indicates a price increase.

This type of information helps show how markets ebb and flow over time. Appraisers may even get lucky and have an MLS that has data at their fingertips, without having to do downloads into Excel to run your charts. Not all do, and on those that don’t, you must manually complete the trends. But it is not particularly time consuming once it is in place. This can be completed on an annualized basis, monthly, or whatever makes sense for the appraiser completing the analysis.

Figure 3: Median Selling Price Annualized

Figure 4: Median Gross Living Area Annualized

Figure 5: Annualized Price Per Square Foot

The competitive market segment (the segment in which the property being appraised operates) then sets the data download for “price-indexing” (shout out to George Dell, MAI for that one), which can easily show trends to a narrower segment. Think of the trend’s analysis like a funnel, starting with the wider market, which may be as wide as a county, or even a few counties for some rural markets, or a city or school district, then down to the competitive segment. If nothing else, consider at least trending sales in the market segment as well as paying close attention to what is on the market.

Figure 6: Sales Price

Figure 7: Gross Living Area

Figure 8: Contract-to-listing ratios

Here is an example of a competitive segment, still showing trending upward (Figures 6 & 7). Size has not increased in this segment; therefore the increase in price over time relates to true market change, not simply size changing.

There is a tool that agents use all the time. It is not something many appraisers are using, but it would benefit appraisers to start paying attention to the “Contract-to-listing ratio” or CTLR. This is a very simple analysis which looks at all the properties that are listed for sale in each market, either macro or in a competitive segment, and measures the percentage of those under contract compared to those that are still available. For example, if there are 100 listings in the XYZ school district of one-unit houses, and 40 of those are under contract, then the CTLR is 40%. If there are 80 houses listed for sale and 40 are under contract, then the CTLR is 50%. Keeping track of the percentage of properties under contract in the market you are working in alerts you to changes that are occurring before the sales close.

Since following this metric in appraisal reports from the early 1990s, in one iteration or another, it is my opinion that once the market hits over 35% of the houses on the market under contract, it has tipped into a seller’s market. I have rarely seen it hit above 60% in my market, until this past year. The following is an image of a monthly comparison tracking the contract-to-listing ratio (Figure 8). Clearly the market was already highly active since the beginning of the COVID-year but notice the jump up in CTLR starting in January of 2021 in most markets. Currently, most of the macro markets in this area are

running over 60%, one currently over 90%. This market is active!

About the Author

Rachel Massey, SRA, AI-RRS, ASA is an AQB Certified USPAP instructor and has been appraising full-time since 1989. She is a Certified Residential Appraiser in Michigan, specializing in private work for various clients, as well training and education. Please visit https://annarborappraisals.com for more information.<

