How Robots Can Help Your Business

by Aaron Cockrell, SuperDroid Robots

As a home inspector, you know that having the right tools can make all the difference in providing thorough and accurate inspections for your clients. One tool that is increasingly becoming popular among home inspectors is the use of inspection robots.

Inspection robots are remote-controlled devices that you, the home inspector, can use to document crawlspaces, underneath decks, and other hard-to-access areas of a home. Many home inspectors use these robots to conduct a video overview of the entire crawlspace, allowing them to see what the robot sees using a display on the remote control and take photos of any areas of concern. After inspecting the area with the robot, the home inspector can then review the HD video and photos stored on the SD card to evaluate any potential trouble spots. If it is safely accessible, the home inspector may choose to inspect any areas of concern firsthand.

There are several benefits to using inspection robots in your home inspection business. Here are just a few:

1. Allows for more thorough inspections: Inspection robots are often less than 16″ wide and 10″ high, making them able to fit into crawl spaces that most humans cannot. This gives you access to areas of the crawlspace that may be difficult to reach due to pipes, insulation, and other obstacles. Ultimately, this allows you to provide more thorough inspections, giving your clients the assurance that you have evaluated every aspect of the home.

2. Earn Additional Revenue: You can also create an additional revenue stream by offering crawl space inspections as a separate service to your clients, which can range from $100 to $300 in most markets. This is a valuable service that many home inspectors miss out on because they cannot access these spaces, but with an inspection robot, you can seize this opportunity and increase your business.

3. Reduces your risk and exposure: Crawlspaces can contain a variety of hazards, such as mold, live and decaying animals, and hazardous materials. An inspection robot allows you to see inside the crawlspace from a safe distance, reducing your exposure to these dangers. If you do need to access the crawlspace, you can do so prepared with the right tools and protective gear to keep yourself safe.

4. Increases referrals from real estate agents: Homebuyers often turn to their real estate agent for recommendations on home inspectors. These agents want to know that their clients are getting a thorough inspection to protect their buyers and gain leverage in negotiations, so they often choose a home inspector who can access crawl spaces rather than just checking an inaccessible box. By using an inspection robot, you can provide high-definition video proof of your thorough inspections, which can increase referrals from real estate agents.

5. Increases efficiency without sacrificing quality: Using an inspection robot can be faster and more efficient than crawling around a crawl space on your stomach with a camera. It also allows you to conduct inspections without sacrificing the quality of the inspection.

6. Allows you to add inspection videos to your website: You can build credibility with potential clients by showcasing your thorough, high-definition video inspections. You can even post one inspection per week to your blog, along with a story of any problems you found and how you helped your client save money. This can add valuable content to your website and increase your search engine ranking, positioning you as the go-to expert for agents and homebuyers.

7. Helps you attract customers via social media: Videos and photos from your inspection robot make great content for social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. This content is relevant and current, and it keeps you top of mind with real estate agents and homebuyers. You can even post your inspections on YouTube, the second largest search engine, which can help with search listings.

8. Increases customer satisfaction: Using an inspection robot can provide your clients with a more thorough and efficient inspection. This increases customer satisfaction, as your clients will feel confident that you have thoroughly evaluated their potential new home.

In addition to the benefits outlined above, home inspectors may want to consider using inspection robots for other reasons.

One reason is that they can save time and money. As mentioned before, inspection robots can be more efficient than traditional methods of inspecting crawlspaces, allowing you to complete inspections faster. This can be particularly useful if you have multiple inspections scheduled in a single day. Additionally, because inspection robots can reduce your exposure to dangers like mold and hazardous materials, you may save money on protective gear and cleaning supplies.

Inspection robots can also help you stand out in a crowded market. As more and more home inspectors become licensed or certified, it can be difficult to differentiate yourself from the competition. By using inspection robots, you can offer a service that many of your competitors do not, which can help you attract new clients and build a strong reputation in your area.

It’s worth noting that while inspection robots can be a valuable tool, they are not a replacement for your expertise as a home inspector. Using your knowledge and training to evaluate the home and identify potential issues thoroughly is still important. However, by using an inspection robot with your skills, you can provide a more comprehensive inspection to your clients.

In conclusion, inspection robots can be a valuable tool for home inspectors. They provide access to more crawlspaces, reduce risk and exposure, plus they allow for more thorough inspections. Inspection robots can also increase referrals from real estate agents, increase efficiency without sacrificing quality, enhance your capabilities and range of vision, and help you stay up-to-date with the latest technology. By incorporating inspection robots into your business, you can provide your clients with a higher level of service and increase your success in the industry.

