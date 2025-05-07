



Appraiser Diversity Initiative: Training the Next Generation

by Isaac Peck, Publisher

It’s no secret that the appraiser profession is presently facing two key challenges. First, the profession is not particularly diverse. And second, there is not currently a steady influx of new appraiser trainees to keep the ranks of appraisers full and healthy. The data backs this up. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in 2021 that roughly 96 percent of all appraisers were white. Additionally, the average age of an appraiser is currently in the mid-50s and trending upwards.

While some longtime appraisers are rankled by any discussion of race or diversity in the profession, the lack of diversity in the appraiser space is undeniably a public relations problem. But perhaps more importantly, and more controversially, it represents a challenge to a profession working to stay relevant and valued across communities throughout the United States, amidst an always dynamic and complex housing market.

For the last six years, influential organizations in the appraisal space have been collaborating through a new venture called the Appraiser Diversity Initiative (ADI). The ADI is focused on two things that many stakeholders who care about the health and continuity of the appraiser profession support: (1) helping train and support new entrants into the appraiser profession, and (2) ensuring that a diverse group of people are given the opportunity to join the ranks of the profession.

To better understand ADI, its mission, and what it has accomplished so far, Working RE recently sat down for a conversation with Sharon Malane at the Appraisal Institute.

What is the ADI?

In 2018, the National Urban League (NUL), Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac, teamed up with the Appraisal Institute (AI) to launch ADI, dedicated to attracting new entrants to the appraisal field while also fostering diversity.

For her part, Malane manages AI’s involvement with ADI, as well as leading the organization’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, its Practical Applications of Real Estate Appraisal (PAREA) alternative training program, veterans’ affairs and university relations. Malane has been in her role at AI for about a year, but she brings twenty-plus years in the nonprofit sector managing big portfolios and projects, like a $350 million real estate portfolio for adult rehab centers.

Malane explains that the goal of ADI is not only to help support entrants to the profession but also to open the door for people from diverse backgrounds to explore the appraiser profession as a career. The lack of diversity in the appraisal profession is a reality that everyone is aware of, and Malane sees the efforts of ADI as a way to address it constructively—to equitably transfer appraisers’ skills and qualities to the next generation. “With older folks now retiring from the profession and winding down their practices,” Malane says, “that opens the doors for the younger generation to be a part of something. Even though the housing market isn’t great right now, we all know things can change at the drop of a hat. We need to create ways to support entrepreneurship and educate the next generation.”

Malane recently felt that energy while attending an event at Lincoln University, an HBCU in the small town of Oxford, Pennsylvania. “We are one of the few programs in existence that can offer scholarships” for the courses, and Fannie Mae, The National Urban League, and Freddie Mac’s involvement has boosted the news of ADI opportunities. “It’s very exciting to have those platforms, contribute, and assist others in spreading the word about the appraisal profession.”

To that end, Malane talks about the “pillars” of the Diversity Initiative, including scholarships, workshops, advisors, and sponsors. The scholarships are particularly important because they address a key factor in access to appraiser training: resources. The Initiative has awarded over 800 such scholarships.

Increasing access is not just about numerical “diversity.” It’s also about recognizing and opening up new “generations and communities of appraisers,” as AI described its goals in its leadership with the Initiative. This means recruiting and training up appraisers who can identify with the neighborhoods hurt by the lack of diversity in the profession now.

So far, the program seems to be producing results. “There are currently 165 graduates of the ADI Scholars program, 77 of whom are already working in the appraisal profession. We currently have 249 ADI Scholars taking courses with the Appraisal Institute under the Appraiser Diversity Initiative guidelines,” Malane says. “It’s a start.”

ADI currently has 97 scholars searching for supervisor sponsors, with the top five states being Illinois, Texas, Georgia, Ohio, and Florida. Malane says any appraiser who is open to taking on a trainee can email the Appraisal Institute at ADI_Team@appraisalinstitute.org.

(story continues below)





(story continues)

HBCU Partnerships

In September 2023, AI launched a pilot partnership with 12 colleges and universities, including several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), providing curriculum and resources for students wanting to be trained as appraisers. The program not only teaches materials; it also introduces students to professional appraisers all over the United States in an effort to educate the students about local markets, share the wisdom of experience, and give students a glimpse of their own future if they pursue this career path.

Recruitment efforts often begin on campus. Like many people, students may not know a lot about the profession. “If you look at an appraiser, you may not know what that means, or what they do,” Malane says. “Especially with the younger generation, as they look at the appraiser profession, they often don’t know what that means or what an appraiser does. So, we encounter a lot of curiosity about it. People want to learn more about the profession and learn what it takes to be successful, so they come up and ask these questions.”

PAREA

So far, AI is the only organization to develop and introduce PAREA coursework and it has led the way in this alternative path towards appraiser licensure. While separate from its efforts with ADI, AI’s PAREA program is also a cornerstone of its DEI and long-term industry sustainability efforts.

In 2023, the Appraiser Qualifications Board approved the first full-time PAREA participants in states which had embraced PAREA instead of the traditional supervisor/trainee model of completion. AI has committed more than $2 million to its development of PAREA and is also the recipient of a $500,000 Pathway to Success Grant from the Appraisal Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

PAREA is seen by many as an important step towards general recruitment efforts for the profession and cultivating diversity in the profession primarily because PAREA helps overcome the tough challenge of finding a supervisory appraiser. The traditional model requires aspiring appraisers to find supervisors, something that’s much more difficult for minorities, rural folks, and other groups without ready access to the appraisal establishment. Allowing candidates to virtually appraise properties as part of their training increases access for both the candidates and the supervisors evaluating them. Currently, 42 states partially or fully accept PAREA-based completion of training.

Program for Veterans

These steps, and the results beginning to emerge from them, would be encouraging on their own. Still, Malane hopes to increase opportunities for a group that ought to be a natural source of candidates for the appraisal profession: U.S. military veterans.

Workforce participation for veterans continues to lag behind that of non-veterans, and advocates for veteran employment often point out the need for resources in networking and education.

While there are programs in place to increase veterans’ opportunities for small business startups, “the appraisal profession has not tapped into the veteran market,” Malane says. “At AI, we can inform veterans with resources and assistance and let them know about training and education.” This means participating in career fairs, showing up at events sponsored by the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapters, and in veterans’ resource centers at colleges and universities.

“Helping a veteran transition out of the military into the workforce can be very rewarding and worthwhile. We can provide those resources and create a supportive environment for those open conversations.” Malane says this is an organizational goal for ADI in 2025.

As the industry grows more aware of the importance of diversity to its long-term continuity and growth, Malane’s role may grow and evolve, but the core values will remain consistent.

“Helping other people,” Malane says. “That’s the way I was raised. I believe in helping other people and helping others succeed. I wasn’t afraid to ask for help. It was always available when I needed it. I want to be able to pay it forward, do the same for somebody else.”

About the Author

Isaac Peck is the Publisher of Working RE magazine and the President of OREP Insurance, a leading provider of E&O insurance for real estate professionals. OREP serves over 10,000 appraisers with comprehensive E&O coverage, competitive rates, and 14 hours of free CE for OREP Members (CE not approved in IL, MN, GA). Visit OREP.org to learn more. Reach Isaac at isaac@orep.org or (888) 347-5273. CA License #4116465.

OREP Insurance Services, LLC. Calif. License #0K99465