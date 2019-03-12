Working RE Winter 2019

Find these articles in the new edition of Working RE.

OREP insureds enjoy the print magazine

included with their member benefits. • Digital Transformation of the Appraisal Industry

• Disclose and Adjust for Carcinogens- OREP Q&A

• Street Art: Is There Value?

• Appraisal Regulatory Modernization: Idea Whose

Time Has Come

• Explaining Your Adjustments

• Keys to Business Success in the New Year

• Comparing Hybrids with 1004s

• Tips for Appraisers to Be More Efficient

• Spreadsheets Solution for GLA Adjustments

• Complaint Against Complaints