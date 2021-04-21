Click here to subscribe now.
|Working RE Summer 2021
Find these articles in the new edition of Working RE.
OREP insureds enjoy the print magazine included with their member benefits.
• Appraisal Waivers: The Future is Here
• Good for Business
• New Coverages Appraisers Should Be Aware Of
• Driving Comparables: The Great Debate
• What I Learned from Drug Dealers
• Discrimination in Appraisals
• Has Appraising Failed the Public Good?
• Valuing Land When There Are Few or No Vacant Land Sales
• Tracking an Increasing Market
• 2021 Appraiser Fee Survey
• Professional Marketplace
• Industry News
