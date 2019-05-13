Click here to subscribe now.
|Working RE Summer 2019
Find these articles in the new edition of Working RE.
OREP insureds enjoy the print magazine included with their member benefits.
• Business Valuations: Diversifying Your Appraisal Business
• Illnois Issues Warning on Hybrid Appraisals
• Importance of Right of Way Assignments
• Caring for Your Biggest Investment
• Coester AMC Out of Business, Appraisers Unpaid
• Marijuana Appraisals
• Final Frontier: Private Appraisal Work
• Come Together
