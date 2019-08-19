Working RE Fall 2019

Find these articles in the new edition of Working RE.

OREP insureds enjoy the print magazine included with their member benefits.

• Bifurcated Appraising

• Turn and Face the Strain … An Appraiser’s Life

• Risk Management Corner: Third Party Lawsuits

• Appraising in Retirement

• Quality, Upgrades, and Effective Age

• Using Depreciated Cost

• Coester Loses Appraiser Lawsuit

• Hybrid/Bifurcated Appraising: Crossing Your Ts

• How to Handle Appraisal Corrections