|Working RE Fall 2018
• Kubler-Ross and the Certified Letter
• Hybrid Appraisals and Risk Management
• Risk of Land Volatility
• Paired Sales Analysis With No Recent Comps
• A Very Credible Napkin
• How Interest Rates Are Affecting Appraisal Volume
• Professionals Bill by the Hour
