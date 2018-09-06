Working RE Fall 2018

Find these articles in the new edition of Working RE.

OREP insureds enjoy the print magazine included with their member benefits.

• Kubler-Ross and the Certified Letter

• Hybrid Appraisals and Risk Management

• Risk of Land Volatility

• Paired Sales Analysis With No Recent Comps

• A Very Credible Napkin

• How Interest Rates Are Affecting Appraisal Volume

• Professionals Bill by the Hour