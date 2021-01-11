



Sensitivity Analysis: An Easy, Defendable Way to Make Adjustments

Date: 10 – 11 a.m. PST (Thursday, Jan. 21)

Presented by: Scott Cullen

How many times have you worked through the grid and noticed a correlation between adjusted sale prices and a variable you have not adjusted?

Location, Site, View, Design, Quality, Actual Age, Condition, Bedrooms?

This webinar, presented by Scott Cullen, CEO of SolomonCalculator.com, shows you how to make defendable adjustments (even the tricky ones!) with this FAST, interactive tool.

The Appraisal of Real Estate (15th Edition) states that paired data (sales) and grouped data are variants of sensitivity analysis. The SAM calculator does the math and documents the results for your workfile.

SAM calculates the correlation between adjusted sale prices and any unit of comparison in the grid. If the correlation is low, you have supported your decision not to make an adjustment. If the correlation is high, SAM shows you the adjustment rate.



Here is what AQB Certified USPAP Instructors have to say:

“In my review practice, I use SAM, and the rest of Solomon Adjustments, as a check on the adjustments in the sales comparison approach and depreciation in the cost approach. I’m pleased with how fast and easy these time-consuming steps have become. Thanks, Scott!”

-Timothy C. Andersen, MAI. MSc., CDEI, MNAA

“I have been using Solomon Adjustment Calculators since it came into existence and have found it a great tool in my toolbox of items to help support my work. Now with the addition of SAM and Sidekick I have another powerful tool to add that gives me another way to support my adjustments. It includes a user manual so you can understand the methodology behind the pages which helps keep me USPAP compliant.”

-Steve Brenner, AQB Certified USPAP Instructor

“Scott ran this by me a few months ago and I love it. Both of my appraisal offices

use it every day.”

-Bryan Reynolds, President of the National Association of Appraisers (NAA) and partner at Appraiser eLearning.

At the end of this webinar, you will be ready to put SAM to work in your appraisal practice.

Scott Cullen will show examples from actual appraisal assignments. After the webinar you will receive a pdf of each example, walking you through the process step by step. SAM is an Excel workbook. You need Excel to run the calculator, but no Excel skills are required.

