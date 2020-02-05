OREP Endorsed by National Association of Appraisers

OREP, a leading provider of appraiser E&O insurance nationwide, has been endorsed by the National Association of Appraisers (NAA) as the preferred provider of E&O insurance for NAA members. OREP is the proud publisher of Working RE magazine and has served real estate appraisers’ insurance needs for over 18 years.

The NAA is an appraiser organization, with over 2,000 Members, dedicated to uniting appraisers for the purpose of exerting a beneficial influence upon the profession and advocating for appraiser interests. “I feel very comfortable with our first alliance of this kind because the focus of both organizations is the same—supporting and helping appraisers,” said OREP/WRE founder and Senior Broker, David Brauner. Craig Morley, 2019 President of the NAA, says, “We are pleased to have OREP working with NAA to provide information, education and professional liability insurance (E&O) to our membership. NAA is an association that is intended to be a low-cost professional association that provides information to its members, representing our membership at both a state and national level in an effort to benefit the typical appraiser.”

