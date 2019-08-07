Identifying and Correcting Appraisal Failures

Presented By:

Richard Hagar, SRA



In this course, Hagar outlines many of the most common failures to appraisals flagged by the Collateral Underwriter, appraisal reviews, and in interviews with chief appraisers of AMCs and lenders. Gain a deeper understanding of the failures, and get solutions to help reduce the call-backs, hard stops and the need for corrections.



If you enjoyed How to Support and Prove your Adjustments, you won’t want to miss this course. Hagar’s approach to CE is dynamic, informative, and guarantees to improve the quality of your appraisal with insights and guidance on the latest methods.

Strategies and Tactics You Will Learn:

-Small words that have a big impact on interpreting laws and regulations

-Terminology to use and to avoid in your reports

-New systems, databases, and codes that analyze

appraisals deeper and more thoroughly than ever

before

-The 12 alarm triggers that appraisers should consider

when selecting comparables

-How to reduce call-backs, hard stops and the need for

corrections

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to earn approved CE, work smarter, and increase your earning potential!

Improve your skillset, increase your income by producing a better product and avoid judgment day with this new CE offering.

Sign Up Now! ($119) |

Members Sign Up ($99)